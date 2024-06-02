Cope Foundation launches Annual Golf Classic

2 June 2024

By Elaine Murphy

elaine@TheCork.ie

Cork charity aims to raise €1 million for vital services in 2024

People supported by Cope Foundation will be joining teams of golfers this summer in an effort to raise funds to empower people with an intellectual disability and/or autism. The Cork based charity is hoping to raise €1 million through fundraising activities this year to help build a bespoke six-bedroom house in the Mayfield area.

The Cope Foundation Golf Classic is one of the organisation’s biggest fundraising initiatives having raised €54,000 last year.

This is the 28th year of the event which is supported by O’Flynn Exhams LLP Solicitors. It takes place at Monkstown Golf Club on the 13th and 14th of June.

Cope Foundation supports 2,800 people with an intellectual disability and/or autism to live ‘Your Life, Your Way’.

Cope Foundation’s Chief Executive Officer, Sean Abbott says: “Our goal at Cope Foundation is to work with people to empower them to live lives of their choosing in their chosen community. Having a home means so much to all of us. For people with disabilities, unfortunately, barriers are often in place. In 2024, to tackle the issue, we aim to raise €1 million to support the development of a bespoke six-bedroom house in the Mayfield area. We want to transform lives, one home at a time. This can’t be achieved without support from our generous and committed donors. Events like our Golf Classic have never been more important, and I would encourage the business community of Cork and beyond to get involved. By doing so, you will make a significant impact, right here in Cork. I also want to take this opportunity to thank our sponsors, corporate supporters, donors and the team at Monkstown Golf Club – this event would not be possible without your continued support, kindness and generosity.”

Micheál Ó Mulláin, Partner at O’Flynn Exhams LLP Solicitors says: “We have supported the organisation’s annual Golf Classic for many years, and it is an event we look forward to, year in and year out. The team in Cope Foundation do incredible work and we are proud to be aligned with them. If you or your company are thinking of getting involved don’t delay and pick up the phone today. You won’t regret being part one of the most established and longest running Golf Classics in Munster and which this year is returning to the much-favoured shotgun start format.”

Brian Cremin who is supported by Cope Foundation says: “Golf is one of my favourite sports. My brother taught me how to play golf. Monkstown is a lovely golf course. The golfers will love it there.”

Sysco is also supporting Cope Foundation’s Golf Classic.

Mark Lee, CEO of Sysco Ireland says: “We are looking forward to participating in this wonderful event. Since first collaborating with Cope Foundation in 2020, Sysco has sought to utilise our business skills and knowledge to support Cope Foundation and the people who avail of the services. The work of Cope Foundation makes a real impact on people’s lives and we are very proud to be involved in this relationship.”

Teams will enjoy a two-course meal, wine and goody bags, kindly sponsored by Sysco. There are also fantastic prizes up for grabs for ‘Nearest The Pin’ Competitions, kindly sponsored by Carbery Group and ‘Longest Drive’ Competitions, kindly sponsored by Datapac.

Teams of four people are invited to book a place at the Cope Foundation Golf Classic online at www.cope-foundation.ie/Golf-Classic or get in touch with Cope Foundation’s Communications and Fundraising Team on 086 7912540 or email murphye2@cope-foundation.ie.

The registration cost for a team of four is €1,000 and includes green fees, refreshments, a three-course meal, goodie bags and competition entry.