Medical evacuation takes place off coast

9 June 2024

By Mary Bermingham

mary@TheCork.ie

At 9am on Sunday, 9 June 2024, the Irish Coast Guard conducted a long-range medical evacuation from a merchant vessel approximately 160nm off the south west coast. The evacuation was conducted by the Shannon-based Irish Coast Guard Rescue 115 helicopter with support from the UK Coastguard RESCUE99 aircraft.

The merchant vessel had contacted the Irish Coast Guard on Friday, 7 June, reporting a seriously ill crew member. Following a link call coordinated by the Valentia Coast Guard Rescue Coordination Centre between the vessel and MEDICO Cork, it was determined that a medical evacuation was required at the earliest opportunity. After proceeding to within range of the coast the vessel rendezvoused with Rescue 115 helicopter approximately 160 nautical miles from the SW coast. The UK Coastguard aircraft RESCUE99 provided top cover support for the helicopter operating at long range.

The Irish Coast Guard can confirm that the crew member was landed safely at Kerry University Hospital in the SW for medical attention later on Sunday morning, and the vessel resumed passage.

This is the second long-range medical evacuation coordinated by the Irish Coast Guard in recent days. On Friday, the Waterford Coast Guard Rescue 117 helicopter – using Cork Airport to extend range – successfully completed a medical evacuation of ill crew member from another merchant vessel. This operation was coordinated with and supported by the UK and Danish authorities following an alert from the vessel.