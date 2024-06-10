First ever Social Democrats Councillor elected to Cork City Council

10 June 2024

By Elaine Murphy

elaine@TheCork.ie

Cork City Politics

Yesterday was a historic day for the Social Democrats in Cork City with the election of the party’s first Councillor to Cork City Council.

Pádraig Rice, a candidate in Cork City South Central, won over 10% of the first preference vote.

Commenting on his success, Pádraig Rice said:

“I’m deeply honoured to have been elected as a member of Cork City Council.

“This is a historic breakthrough for the Social Democrats in Cork City. The party was set up in 2015, but this is the first time we have won a seat on the City Council. It’s a signal of the change that is happening locally and nationally.

“I would like to thank everyone I met during the course of the campaign. On the doors, people shared their worries, hardships and concerns. It is crystal clear that we need urgent change when it comes to housing, healthcare and disability services.

“Locally, the Council need to start getting the basics right – in particular when it comes to fixing the footpaths, repairing roads and maintaining public spaces. We need a gear change in tackling vacancy and dereliction and the provision of public homes. We must also take more climate action by planting more trees, unblocking drains and improving flood preparedness. These are issues I’m looking forward to getting stuck into in the time ahead.”

Following the announcement Social Democrats party leader Holly Cairns TD – who is a Cork South West TD – said:

“I would like to congratulate Pádraig on his election today. As our first councillor for Cork City South Central – and indeed on Cork City Council – Pádraig’s election success represents a significant breakthrough for the party.

“Having canvassed with Pádraig in recent weeks, I was really taken by his energy, commitment and the positive engagement he had with the people he met during his campaign.

“I have no doubt that Pádraig will be a highly effective councillor and will work tirelessly for improved public services and the delivery of social and affordable housing in Cork city.”