Woman assaulted in County Cork forest

9 June 2024

By Tony Forde

tony@TheCork.ie

Gardaí in Mallow are renewing their appeal to the public for information regarding an alleged assault that occurred in Island Wood, Newmarket, County Cork on Thursday evening, 6th June 2024.

At approximately 7.10pm on Thursday evening, a woman (30s) was assaulted by a man while walking on the Island Wood forest trails. The woman did not require medical attention following the incident.

Gardaí are appealing for witnesses to this incident to come forward, particularly those who were in the Island Wood area and carpark between 6:00 pm and 7:00 pm on Thursday, June 6th, 2024.

Furthermore, road users who were traveling near Island Wood on the outskirts of Newmarket and surrounding areas between 4:00 pm and 10:00 pm on the same evening are urged to provide any camera footage, including dash cam and action cameras, to Gardaí.

Additionally, anyone who was walking, cycling, running, or visiting the Island Wood walking trails that evening and who may have noticed any unusual activity is asked to contact investigating Gardaí.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Mallow Garda Station on 022 31450, the Garda Confidential Line on 1800 666 111, or any Garda station.