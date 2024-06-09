Wellness and well-being in West Cork

9 June 2024

By Tom Collins

tom@TheCork.ie

Day of rejuvenation and self-discovery at the Women’s Health & Wellness Day – Westlodge Hotel Bantry on Wednesday, 19th June 2024

Esteemed guest speakers Dr. Fiona Barry, Dr. Clara O’Byrne, and Niall Healy join Network Ireland West Cork to share their expertise on holistic wellness at a bespoke event taking place in the Westlodge Hotel from 9:30am on 19th June. This special event is tailored to women of all ages, offering a holistic approach to health and wellness. The event will conclude by 1:30pm.

Dr. Fiona Barry, a trailblazer in women’s health, offers insights into the mind-body connection and the latest in quantum thinking transformation

Dr. Clara O’Byrne, a renowned psychologist, sheds light on supporting neurodiverse family members while prioritising self-care

Niall Healy guides attendees on a journey of meditation and breathwork, drawing from his profound experience in Dru Yoga and mindfulness practices

The event will feature invigorating workshops such as yoga for body-mind harmony, immersive sound baths for inner peace, nutrition guidance for holistic nourishment, and guided forest bathing to reconnect with nature’s healing embrace. Delve into the importance of positive maternal mental health, where busy mothers receive invaluable support and guidance in carving out time for self-care while nurturing the additional needs of family members.

Presented by Network Ireland West Cork, this promises to be a haven for women seeking wellness, connection, and personal growth. Secure your ticket and embrace a day of empowerment, renewal, and community. Tickets are €25 (or free for Network Ireland members).

All event details can be found at https://networkireland.ie/events/EventDetails.aspx?id=1861412&group=