MTU embarks on ambitious expansion of its research activity

30 June 2024

By Tony Forde

tony@TheCork.ie

Munster Technological University (MTU) has announced 14 new roles in research management and administration under the Technological Universities Research and Innovation Supporting Enterprise (TU RISE) programme. Earlier this year, MTU received €14.6 million in funding under TU RISE and the new posts will form a key part of MTU’s Research-to-Impact initiative.

MTU is recruiting research and innovation professionals with targeted skills in key areas, who will work with world-class researchers on cutting-edge projects to deliver the highest standards of research impact. The various roles on offer include funding and impact coordinators, training coordinators, legal and finance specialists, and an enterprise liaison officer.

The recruitment drive is a key part of MTU’s Research-to-Impact approach to expand and strengthen its research and innovation advisory offices, furthering the University’s strong commitment to spearheading research with the power to generate impact regionally, nationally and globally.

For those interested in pursuing a research-related career, this is an excellent opportunity to become part of MTU’s dynamic Research-to-Impact ecosystem, a system that encourages and facilitates research and innovation partnerships with enterprise, communities and public bodies, in alignment with MTU’s mission to make the Southwest Region a globally connected exemplar for healthy, sustainable and responsible living.

Over the course of the 4-year TU RISE project, MTU will also increase its researcher capacity with the introduction of 18 funded PhD studentships, 8 funded Research Master’s and 25 postdoctoral research leaders, in association with industry and community partners, to drive strategic research with impact.

President of MTU, Professor Maggie Cusack, said, “We are delighted to be expanding our research capabilities at MTU. These roles will be instrumental in the University furthering its aim to deliver impactful, world-leading research. Not only will these roles benefit the research community across MTU’s six campuses, they will also have a positive impact across the Southwest Region, Ireland and further afield.”

Vice President, Research and Innovation, Professor Hugh McGlynn, said, “We take great pride in the quality of our research at MTU. These new roles in research management and administration will help to solidify the support network for our researchers and enable them to continue to innovate and produce research of maximum strategic impact.”

This is the first of a number of recruitment campaigns that MTU will run as part of the TU RISE programme. The jobs will be announced on a phased basis.

For more information, see MTU Career Vacancies.