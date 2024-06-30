Michael McGrath TD, nominee for European Commissioner officially launches Support Centre for kidney patients in Munster

30 June 2024
By Tom Collins
This weekend marked a proud milestone for the Irish Kidney Association
as the newly announced Irish Nominee for European Commissioner,
Michael McGrath TD, officially opened its Munster Kidney Support
Centre on Wilton Avenue in Cork.
Conveniently located within a 3-minute walking distance from Cork
University Hospital (CUH), the Centre is designed to provide
comfortable and supportive day facilities and overnight accommodation.
These services are free of charge for kidney patients and their
accompanying family members and carers traveling from throughout
Munster for hospital appointments and inpatient stays. The vision
behind the development of the Support Centre was created with patients
and their families to create a true ‘home away from home’.
The IKA Munster Kidney Support Centre includes six ensuite bedrooms
(including two accessible bedrooms) and a drop-in recreational hub,
living area, two quiet rooms and a large landscaped garden, where
patients can seek downtime away from a clinical hospital environment.
It also includes six off street car parking spaces. It is conveniently
located at the end of a cul-de-sac on Wilton Avenue in Bishopstown,
Cork beside a pedestrian access and just two hundred metres away from
Cork University Hospital.
First proposed in 2014, and purchased in 2018, the redevelopment of
two adjoining houses, at numbers 11 and 12 Wilton Avenue, began with
the turning of the first sod on August 15th, 2022.
In his speech at the event, Michael McGrath TD said, “It is my honour
to stand in this beautiful, purpose-built haven for patients and their
families located in Cork city and my home county and it is a
wonderful example of humanity and community spirit. This event not
only highlights the Irish Kidney Association’s unwavering commitment
to supporting kidney patients and their families but also showcases
the community’s collective efforts in supporting their vision.”
Mr. Eddie Flood, the National Honorary Chairman of the Irish Kidney
Association (himself a kidney patient) said, “The dedication of IKA
volunteers and staff in developing the Munster Kidney Support Centre
shows the strength of the community to create a place of support for
all with kidney disease. The Centre stands as a testament to the power
of community spirit, volunteerism, and determination. It is a pipe
dream turned into reality, built entirely from bequests, donations,
and fundraising from IKA members and the public.
“Modern medicine has become more aware of the value of “affective
sanctuaries” and “therapeutic landscapes” which are terms used to
describe spaces that promote emotional well-being and a sense of
safety for patients and families. Centres like this can play a crucial
role in enhancing the overall healthcare experience and improving
treatment outcomes.
Mr. Flood concluded, “We are pleased to acknowledge that Cork
University Hospital, where the care of six hundred renal patients is
managed, has been fully supportive of the IKA Munster Kidney Support
Centre. This centre epitomises the Irish Kidney Association values of
patient-centredness, volunteerism, equality, partnership, innovation,
and quality It is a remarkable achievement and shows how we continue
to serve the community, since we were set up in 1978.”
Nearly €1.5 million has been spent, buying the houses and renovating
the Centre and it employs three trained staff, some of whom are
patients.
The Centre includes sustainable features, prioritising eco-friendly
innovations including air-to-water systems and solar panels, ensuring
both economic efficiency and environmental responsibility.
To find out more about the Munster Support Centre visit
www.ika.ie/support-centre/munster