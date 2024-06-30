Michael McGrath TD, nominee for European Commissioner officially launches Support Centre for kidney patients in Munster

30 June 2024

By Tom Collins

tom@TheCork.ie

This weekend marked a proud milestone for the Irish Kidney Association

as the newly announced Irish Nominee for European Commissioner,

Michael McGrath TD, officially opened its Munster Kidney Support

Centre on Wilton Avenue in Cork.

Conveniently located within a 3-minute walking distance from Cork

University Hospital (CUH), the Centre is designed to provide

comfortable and supportive day facilities and overnight accommodation.

These services are free of charge for kidney patients and their

accompanying family members and carers traveling from throughout

Munster for hospital appointments and inpatient stays. The vision

behind the development of the Support Centre was created with patients

and their families to create a true ‘home away from home’.

The IKA Munster Kidney Support Centre includes six ensuite bedrooms

(including two accessible bedrooms) and a drop-in recreational hub,

living area, two quiet rooms and a large landscaped garden, where

patients can seek downtime away from a clinical hospital environment.

It also includes six off street car parking spaces. It is conveniently

located at the end of a cul-de-sac on Wilton Avenue in Bishopstown,

Cork beside a pedestrian access and just two hundred metres away from

Cork University Hospital.

First proposed in 2014, and purchased in 2018, the redevelopment of

two adjoining houses, at numbers 11 and 12 Wilton Avenue, began with

the turning of the first sod on August 15th, 2022.

In his speech at the event, Michael McGrath TD said, “It is my honour

to stand in this beautiful, purpose-built haven for patients and their

families located in Cork city and my home county and it is a

wonderful example of humanity and community spirit. This event not

only highlights the Irish Kidney Association’s unwavering commitment

to supporting kidney patients and their families but also showcases

the community’s collective efforts in supporting their vision.”

Mr. Eddie Flood, the National Honorary Chairman of the Irish Kidney

Association (himself a kidney patient) said, “The dedication of IKA

volunteers and staff in developing the Munster Kidney Support Centre

shows the strength of the community to create a place of support for

all with kidney disease. The Centre stands as a testament to the power

of community spirit, volunteerism, and determination. It is a pipe

dream turned into reality, built entirely from bequests, donations,

and fundraising from IKA members and the public.

“Modern medicine has become more aware of the value of “affective

sanctuaries” and “therapeutic landscapes” which are terms used to

describe spaces that promote emotional well-being and a sense of

safety for patients and families. Centres like this can play a crucial

role in enhancing the overall healthcare experience and improving

treatment outcomes.

Mr. Flood concluded, “We are pleased to acknowledge that Cork

University Hospital, where the care of six hundred renal patients is

managed, has been fully supportive of the IKA Munster Kidney Support

Centre. This centre epitomises the Irish Kidney Association values of

patient-centredness, volunteerism, equality, partnership, innovation,

and quality It is a remarkable achievement and shows how we continue

to serve the community, since we were set up in 1978.”

Nearly €1.5 million has been spent, buying the houses and renovating

the Centre and it employs three trained staff, some of whom are

patients.

The Centre includes sustainable features, prioritising eco-friendly

innovations including air-to-water systems and solar panels, ensuring

both economic efficiency and environmental responsibility.

To find out more about the Munster Support Centre visit

www.ika.ie/support-centre/munster