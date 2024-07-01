Cork Craft Month Returns to Celebrate 15 Years in August

1 July 2024

By Tom Collins

tom@TheCork.ie

Cork Craft & Design is celebrating the 15th year of Cork Craft Month, set to take place this August. The milestone festival will feature events spread across Cork city and county. There will be a mix of free and paid events, including markets, family-friendly demonstrations and workshops such as the Cork Craft Month Launch Party at Douglas Woolen Mills (July 28); EMERGE Graduate Exhibition Launch (August 2) and much more.

The full schedule of events will be announced in July and will be available to view and book at https://www.corkcraftanddesign.com/ccd-event-calendar

Last year’s event attracted over 20,000 visitors, showcasing the creativity and talent of Cork’s craft community.

Cork Craft Month is organised by Cork Craft & Design, a leading social enterprise and membership organisation representing over 110 specialist makers and artists with a vision to continually position Cork as a hub for contemporary and traditional craft.

Boasting a diverse range of over 3,000 handcrafted items, spanning from bespoke furniture to quirky ceramics, to distinctive jewellery and unique prints, the organisation showcases the best of Cork’s craft tradition. All members, and their products, can be viewed at corkcraftanddesign.com, with a selection also available at the Makers’ Collective Shop in Douglas Woollen Mills.