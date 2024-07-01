Cork organisations in National Finals to win Lotto funding

1 July 2024

By Tom Collins

tom@TheCork.ie

Two local organisations from Co. Cork were today announced as National Finalists in the National Lottery Good Causes Awards 2024.

The Sexual Health Centre have been nominated in the Youth category and is at the forefront of providing comprehensive and inclusive sexual health services. Their pioneering initiative, the Sexual Health Hubs, launched in 2020, represents Ireland’s first community-based approach to making sexual health information, resources, and services accessible to young people across Cork city.

Ionad Cultúrtha an Dr. Ó Loinsigh have been nominated in the Irish Language category and is a cultural centre that has been located in the heart of the Muskerry Gaeltacht for over 20 years. They provide the public with space to enjoy artwork, including music, exhibitions, events of interest and workshops.

The National Lottery Good Causes Awards recognise and honour the inspiring work and achievements of thousands of projects, clubs and individuals from all over Ireland who, with the help of National Lottery Good Causes funding, have had an extraordinary impact on their local communities. Nearly 30 cent in every €1 spent on National Lottery games goes back to Good Causes all over the country.

Each of the 35 National Finalists will now receive €1,000 and proceed to the grand final in which there are seven categories: Arts & Culture, Community, Health & Wellbeing, Heritage, Irish Language, Sport and Youth. The winners will be announced at the awards ceremony which takes place on Saturday 12th October in Killashee House Hotel, Co. Kildare, where each of the seven category winners will receive €10,000 and the overall Good Cause of the Year will take home an additional €25,000.

Cian Murphy, CEO of the National Lottery, commented: “I’d like to extend my sincere congratulations to the 35 National Finalists of the Good Causes Awards 2024. Each of these causes and the people behind them play a pivotal role in fostering and supporting communities throughout Ireland and we are thrilled to recognise their significant contributions at this year’s Good Causes Awards ceremony. “

The 35 National Lottery Good Causes Awards finalists are below. More information on the finalists and the National Lottery Good Causes Awards can be found at: https://www.lottery.ie/ good-causes-awards/finalists

Arts & Culture

Complex Productions

Tramp Press

Kids Own Publishing Partnership

Réalta

Helium Arts

Community

Specialisterne Ireland CLG

Irish Stammering Association

South Meath Social Economy

Castleblayney Trust for Homeless, Needy & Unemployed

Glen of Imaal Irish Red Cross Mountain Rescue

Health & Wellbeing

The Anne Sullivan Foundation

Hand in Hand Children’s Cancer Charity

Embrace FARM

Cian’s Kennels CLG

The Down Syndrome Centre North East

Heritage

The Liberties Weavers

Athenry Arts & Heritage Centre

Maharees Conservation Association CLG

Foynes Flying Boat & Maritime Museum

BirdWatch Ireland

Irish Language

Ionad Cultúrtha an Dr. Ó Loinsigh

Loinsigh ABAIR

Muintir Chrónáin

Raidió Rí-Rá

Cill Dara le Gaeilge

Sport

Éire Óg Inis

Special Olympics Ireland

Castletown Belles FC

Mullingar Handball Club

Kiltegan GAA Club

Youth

Doras Buí

The Sexual Health Centre

Belong To – LGBTQ+ Youth Ireland

Blue Box Creative Learning Centre

Involve Youth Project Meath

Nearly 30 cent in every €1 spent on all National Lottery games goes back to Good Causes in the areas of sport, youth, health, welfare, education, arts, heritage, and the Irish Language. In total, more than €6 Billion has been raised for Good Causes since the National Lottery was established 36 years ago. In 2022 alone, €259.5 million was raised for local Good Causes in communities across Ireland.