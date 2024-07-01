Marymount opes garden to public

1 July 2024

By Tom Collins

Marymount University Hospital and Hospice are opening their new garden to the public on the 4th of July from 12pm – 3pm

Designers Adam Hunt, Valerie Bond and Colm Cronin will be discussing the project they developed to design the Marymount garden and the ethos that shaped their vision.

Sean Ronayne (As seen on RTE’s Birdsong and The Tommy Tiernan Show) will be speaking about his journey to record the song of every species of bird in Ireland and the birdlife he encountered around Marymount.

Speeches will be delivered by CEO Dr. Sarah McCloskey and Chairman of the Board of Directors, Mr. Peter O’Sullivan. An official ribbon cutting ceremony will take place with Cllr Dan Boyle, Lord Mayor of Cork, to cut the ribbon.

There will be fun for the whole family with ice-cream, face-painting and balloon animal making for kids.

Marymount would like to invite you to a very special open day event to celebrate the redesign of their beautiful garden. There is an abundant variety of plant life, vibrant ponds teeming with activity and the birdsong over 20 species of bird can be heard throughout each distinct garden area.

The Garden was designed by Adam Hunt and Valerie Bond, winners of the prestigious RHS Chelsea Flower Show 2022 Best in Show award, in collaboration with West-Cork based landscaper Colm Cronin. Valerie and Adam have worked together designing Landscape in Ireland and the UK for over 9 years. They work on private, commercial and public gardens, specialising in naturalistic schemes designed with wildlife in mind.

Projects they have worked on include the award winning community garden at Cambridge Mosque, the extensive biodiversity planting at the Hub for Eli Lilly, Kinsale, the award winning Pistola public gardens in Puglia, Italy and, most famously, the Rewilding Britain Garden that won a Gold medal and Best in Show at Chelsea flower show 2022. The controversial garden focused on a landscape rewilded by Beavers and was frontpage news in Ireland and the UK.

Each area has been sensitively considered to ensure a harmonious reaction between people and nature. It comprises The Arrival Garden, The Remembrance Garden and a wildflower spiral meadow situated on a land-protected fairy fort. Two ponds provide a thriving habitat for wildlife and enrich the biodiversity of the landscape.

“Nature is so soothing, and we need it most in life-changing moments.”- Valerie Bond

This team will be delivering a talk during the launch to tell the story of the Marymount garden project and how it came together.

The Marymount Garden Project was as a result of an exceptionally generous donation by Friends of Leukaemia Cork.

“We extend our sincere thanks to John and Imelda Reynolds and the committee for their vision and kindness and on behalf of our patients and families we assure them our new space offers interest and areas to reflect in a peaceful natural setting.” – Sarah McCloskey, CEO.

Cobh native and ornithologist Sean Ronayne (As seen on RTE’s Birdsong and The Tommy Tiernan Show) recently visited Marymount to identify the many birds who make this area their home. While on the grounds, Seán identified over 20 species of bird including a Chaffinch who has a song completely unique to the Curraheen area.

Sean will be giving a talk about this experience and his mission to record every bird species in Ireland at the launch on the 4th of July.

12 Cork based Artists have been invited to visit the garden to generate an artistic response, which will be used for future creative endeavours.

“We filmed each visit, and these videos can be viewed as part of our garden display in the foyer of Marymount. The garden can be seen changing through the seasons and growing into what it is now through this documentation. It really highlights how the garden can be a space that is reflective and can capture the imagination” – Enid Conway, Fundraising and Marketing Manager

Cork based artists Sarah Long, Nicola Sheehan, Siofra Hill, Denise Cronin, Thea Mercer, Emer Kiely, Kate Dukelow, Tom Herdman, Mary Whitty, Siobhan O’Connor, Norma Healy and Siobhan Collins will each be contributing a piece of work inspired by the garden to create a calendar for 2025.

Quote from Dr Sarah McCloskey, CEO “We are so enormously grateful to the sponsors of this project who have enabled the creation of a beautiful environment for patients, families and staff. The gardens are full of interest and offer calming areas to sit and reflect. The gardens are accessible and will offer a lovely space for outdoor Marymount events in the future, whilst preserving nature at its best. The designers created a stunning garden that will benefit everyone on site in Marymount.

All are welcome to attend to enjoy a fun and relaxing afternoon of chats, music, nature, tea & coffee, treats and more.