Rachel Allen Teams Up with Isaacs Restaurant for Exclusive Pop-Up Dinner at Cork on a Fork Festival

2 July 2024

By Tom Collins

tom@TheCork.ie

In a culinary event that is sure to get people excited, celebrity chef Rachel Allen from Ballymaloe will collaborate with Isaacs Restaurant on MacCurtain Street for a pop-up dinner on Sunday, 18th August, as part of Cork on a Fork Festival.

Rachel Allen will be crafting an exquisite menu that highlights the finest produce from Ballymaloe’s organic farm and the freshest fish and shellfish from Ballycotton Bay. The dinner promises a remarkable fusion of locally sourced, high-quality ingredients, showcasing the best of what Cork has to offer.

“I am thrilled to be part of the Cork on a Fork Festival and to join forces with Isaacs Restaurant for this special dinner,” said Rachel Allen. “It’s a fantastic opportunity to celebrate the wonderful produce we have at Ballymaloe and the stunning seafood from Ballycotton Bay. I can’t wait to share these dishes with everyone.”

“We are excited to host Rachel Allen,” said Phil Ryan, manager of Isaac’s restaurant,. “This collaboration epitomises the spirit of the Cork on a Fork Festival – celebrating local produce and culinary excellence.”

Spaces for this exclusive pop-up dinner are limited, and early booking is highly recommended to avoid disappointment.

Rachel Allen is a well-known chef, author, and television personality based in Ballymaloe, Ireland. With numerous cookbooks and TV shows to her name, Rachel has garnered acclaim for her approachable cooking style and commitment to using fresh, local ingredients.

Isaacs Restaurant is a beloved dining establishment on MacCurtain Street Cork, renowned for its dedication to quality and locally sourced ingredients.

Tickets for this pop-up dinner, which takes place at 6.30pm on Sunday 18th August, are priced at €100 and can be booked directly with Isaacs Restaurant or on their website.

Cork on a Fork Festival is an annual celebration of Cork’s rich food culture, featuring a variety of events that highlight the city’s culinary talent and local produce. The festival takes place over 5 days from 14-18 August when visitors and locals alike can enjoy the magic ingredients of Cork through great food, events, talks, cooking demos and festival fun.

Check out the full festival programme on www.corkonaforkfest.ie or follow social media @corkonaforkfest. Brought to you by Cork City Council and local businesses, in partnership with Fáilte Ireland, Cork Airport, Cork Business Association, IHF Cork branch and media partners the Irish Examiner and Cork’s RedFM.