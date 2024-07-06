Bus Éireann encourages people to take the bus when going to Cork Airport

6 July 2024

By Tom Collins

tom@TheCork.ie

Holidaymakers jetting off from Cork Airport this summer are being encouraged to take the bus and opt for coach travel with Bus Éireann, Ireland’s national bus service provider. Use your TFI Leap Card for best value fares with children traveling for as little as €0.65, adults €1.55, and student or young adults for €0.80.

Enjoy a pleasant and hassle-free journey to the airport by leaving the car at home and take advantage of one of Bus Éireann’s frequent routes to the airport. Routes 225 and 226 depart from Kent Station, Clontarf Street (opposite the bus station) and City Hall, stopping at Cork Airport before continuing onto Kinsale and Carrigaline/Ringaskiddy. For customers travelling from Carrigaline and Kinsale, frequent services on routes 225 and 226 will bring you right to the front door of the airport.

“Bus Éireann offers fantastic options for travel to and from Cork Airport, which is necessary more than ever now as it becomes an even greater transport hub for the country” said Aled Williams, Regional Manager south, Bus Éireann. “With up to 72 daily departures connecting you to Cork Airport start your holiday early with Bus Éireann.”

Garrett Lyons, Operations Support Manager at Cork Airport added: “If you’re flying to or from Cork Airport this summer, we strongly encourage our passengers to consider the option of public transport. With frequent services to and from Cork City, Kinsale and Carrigaline, along with connections from commuter and intercity rail services at Kent Station, a fast and friendly bus service adds to the convenient travel experience of flying to and from Cork Airport.”

All of Bus Éireann’s services depart and drop-off in front of the terminal building. The average journey time between Cork Airport and Parnell Place Bus Station is 20 minutes. Customers can purchase tickets on the bus, at the ticket machine located inside the terminal or online using the TFI Go App. For best value fares use a TFI Adult, Child, Young Adult or Student Leap Card.

For further information see buseireann.ie