The untold delights of Cobh

7 July 2024

By Tony Forde

tony@TheCork.ie

Unearth the Hidden Charms of Cobh, Co. Cork this summer

Perched gracefully on the edge of Cork Harbour, Cobh beckons summer visitors with a delightful blend of old-world charm and world-renowned attractions, making it the perfect destination for an unforgettable summer getaway. Few towns in Ireland have quite so much to do as Cobh, steeped in history, brimming with activities, and picture-perfect from every angle. From historical experiences to adventurous escapades, leisurely trails to high-octane activities, you’re guaranteed to make unforgettable memories with the whole family, but beyond the typical tourist attractions there are some lesser known and unexpected things to do which might just inspire a day trip or summer stay in Cobh.

Streetscape and living history

Simply wandering along the promenade and picturesque streets of Cobh is its own opportunity to step back in time, with living history all around you. Period features, architecture, monuments and memorials are simply everywhere you look and best of all, it’s free! Look up and you will be enthralled at the stunning St. Colman’s Cathedral, a Gothic revival masterpiece that dominates the town’s skyline. Its majestic spire offers panoramic views of the harbour and beyond, a sight not to be missed. The original White Star Line ticket office where tickets were bought to board Titanic is still in use – it fittingly now houses the Titanic Experience (Museum), while the modern day Sirius Arts Centre is housed within a building dating to 1854 designed by Anthony Salvin and built by James Smith Barry of Fota which was built to house the Royal Cork Yacht Club.

Dotted around the town are other fascinating gems including the Annie Moore statue, Lusitania Memorial, Heartbreak Pier and the Titanic Memorial Gardens and the iconic ‘Deck of Cards’ houses which are row of colourful houses stacked side by side on a steep hill with the iconic cathedral as the backdrop, probably Cobh’s most photographed scene.

Take a walk on the wild side

Cobh is brimming with attractions that cater to all interests. For nature enthusiasts, a visit to Fota Wildlife Park is essential. Located just a short train ride or drive away, this expansive park is home to a diverse array of animals roaming in natural habitats, offering a unique and engaging wildlife experience. There is also the nearby Cuskinny Nature Reserve which is a haven for flora and fauna, bring your binoculars to go bird spotting on Cuskinny Bay or from the roadside viewing area on the lagoon. There is plenty of biodiversity to be spotted growing in the cracks and crevices of the town’s old walls and within the atmospheric Old Church cemetery for something a bit off the beaten track!

Culinary Delights

Cobh’s culinary scene is a feast for the senses. In this coastal town you can indulge in the freshest seafood and enjoy savoury dishes made with locally sourced produce all while soaking in stunning views of the harbour. Whether you seek a taste of traditional Irish cuisine or modern twists you’ll find your choice of cosy cafés or waterside restaurants within easy walking distance.

For a food lovers excursion head to Belvelly in Cobh where the award-winning Frank Hederman Smokehouse is open for pre-booked tours. only. Here you’ll learn about the traditions and techniques of a working smokehouse and gain insights to the time-honoured process involved in curing and smoking fish and seafood which supplies markets in Cork including the English Market and further afield, you’ll even get to sample generous platters of food with homemade brown soda and refreshments offered, and they pack anything that you don’t eat as a picnic. [For queries or bookings see frankhederman.com, call 0214811089 or email shipping@frankhederman.com]

Explore by Day, Revel by Night: Cobh’s Art and Music Trails

For a daytime activity with a difference why not dip into culture why not follow Cobh’s Art Trail (compiled by Cobh Tidy Towns). This self-guided trail features colourful murals, intriguing sculptures and art galleries or pay a visit to the sensational Sirius Arts Centre.

One of many reasons to linger on a summer visit is the Cobh Music Trail. As evening falls, follow the winding trail through the town’s lively pubs and venues, where you’ll be treated to an eclectic mix of musical genres. From traditional Irish folk tunes to contemporary hits, the music trail showcases the immense talent of local musicians, making it the perfect spot to kick up your heels.

Cobh rolls out the musical entertainment on the bandstand in the Promenade every Saturday and Sunday throughout the summer with a mix of Brass Band, solo artists and Orchestras right through to September.

Cruise Spotting and making a splash!

Summer time in Cobh is synonymous with big cruise liners docking at the quayside, as international tourists spill out to discover the town’s historic and cultural attractions, the arrival of large cruise liners creates a festival atmosphere in the town with local animation groups dressing up in colourful vintage apparel to roll out a Cobh welcome. The full list of cruises docking can be viewed on www.portofcork.ie/cruise-schedule/. Cobh Confraternity Brass and Reed Band play a farewell recital on the quayside as many liners sail, bringing a sense of nostalgia and fun as the ships slip away from the quayside. Towards the end of the summer there is the Cobh Peoples Regatta – an annual maritime festival taking place from 16 -18 August 2024 with fun for all, on the water and on shore. Or why not get out on the water yourself with a boat tour or self drive excursion!

Getting there! Although located on an island, Cobh is very easy to access. With a direct road, frequent rail services and a ferry connecting it to the mainland, you’ll find your way. There are twice hourly train services to Cobh on weekdays which add ease, accessibility and day-tripability and the joy of travelling by rail. The Cobh Connect bus services depart from Patrick’s Quay in Cork City regularly with several stops around Cobh and there is also a night service at the weekends for nighttime revellers. You can also access by car and ferry via the Cross River Ferry.

For more information, an easy way to build itineraries for day trips or multi day visits please visit www.visitcobh.com