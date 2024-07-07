7 July 2024

By Tony Forde

tony@TheCork.ie



Cork Lotto player becomes 19th National Lottery millionaire of 2024

A Lotto player in Cork is officially waking up as Ireland’s newest millionaire following a life-changing draw on Saturday night.

The Rebel County player won an incredible €1 million in last night’s special Lotto Plus Raffle event after purchasing their ticket at Dunnes Store, Charleville, Co. Cork on the day of the draw.

The Lotto Plus Raffle typically sees between 60 and 120 winners of €500 in every draw but last night’s draw saw ONE Cork player enjoy an even higher windfall due to a special Raffle event.

Each of the tickets with the winning Lotto Plus Raffle number drawn on Saturday night were entered into a once-off random draw where one ticket was selected to win an additional prize of €1 million. While every ticket holder who had the winning Raffle number won €500, one player has won €1 million, in addition to the usual €500 prize.

The winning Raffle number was: 8791

National Lottery spokesperson Sarah Orr said: “Saturday night’s Lotto draw saw over 90,000 players nationwide win prizes across the Lotto and Lotto Plus draws with a player in the Charleville area of Cork taking the title of biggest winner of the night. The 6th July draw marked the third special Lotto Plus Raffle promotion of the year to date which promised to see one Lotto player scoop a Must be Won €1 million, in addition to the usual €500 Raffle prize. We are encouraging all of our players in Charleville in Cork to carefully check their tickets today as one player now has a ticket worth €1,000,500. The Rebel County winner is advised to sign the back of their ticket and to keep it safe. They should make contact with our prize claims team on 1800 666 222 or email claims@lottery.ie and arrangements will be made for them to collect their life-changing prize in Lotto HQ.”

As there was no winner of the €2,421,211 jackpot on offer in Saturday night’s draw, Wednesday’s jackpot is now set to roll towards an estimated €2.8 million.