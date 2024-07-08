Portrait of Bishop Colton

8 July 2024

By Tony Forde

tony@TheCork.ie

A portrait of the Bishop of Cork, Cloyne and Ross, the Right Rev’d Dr Paul Colton was unveiled last month at the Bishop’s Palace in Cork. The portrait was commissioned by the Diocesan Council of Cork, Cloyne and Ross to mark the Bishop’s 25th anniversary as Bishop of Cork, Cloyne and Ross. Bishop Paul is the longest-serving Church of Ireland Bishop of Cork, Cloyne and Ross in 400 years and the second longest serving in history, having been elected on January 29, 1999.

The portrait artist is Jack Hickey, a local artist from Cobh, and graduate of the Crawford College of Art & Design in Cork. Jack has had numerous commissions, including portraits of Professor Mary Horgan, President of the Royal College of Physicians of Ireland, Commodore Hugh Tully, former Flag Officer Commanding of the Irish Naval Service, and Professor Marie Cassidy, former State Pathologist. Jack won several Portrait Prizes, including The Hennessy Portrait Prize 2017, and his paintings have been exhibited in the National Art Gallery of Ireland, among others.

The portrait was revealed in what will be its new home, the Bishop’s residence, The Bishop’s Palace in Cork, and invited guests in attendance included the Deputy Lord Mayor of Cork, Cllr. Colette Finn, the Director of the Crawford Art Gallery, Mary McCarthy, and the Head of MTU Crawford College of Art & Design, Rose McGrath and the members of the Cork, Cloyne and Ross Diocesan Council.

Commenting on his work, Jack said:

I tried to create a painting that was contemporary and colourful, characteristics that are reflected in the sitter, Bishop Paul. I wanted to create a place and context for the portrait and having Saint Fin Barre’s Cathedral in the background was important. We also wanted something that would hang and fit alongside the rest of the portrait collection and I feel we have achieved that.

The artist, Jack Hickey, with his parents and his partner.

Dorothy Verplanke, Honorary Secretary of the Diocesan Council of Cork, Cloyne and Ross, said on behalf of the Council:

Portrait artists not only capture what a person looks like, but they also capture the essence of the person who is their subject. They try to capture personality, and what the person stands for. Jack Hickey captured the Bishop we know and we applaud this beautiful work of great skill, and beautiful art. It will now hang alongside the other portraits of great leaders of our church in this beautiful house.

Mary McCarthy, Director of the Crawford Art Gallery in Cork, commented:

Portraiture is of immense interest to the public and gives us all an opportunity to look closely at its subject. The act of creation of a portrait depends on a relationship of trust and communication between the sitter and the artist – in this case artist Jack Hickey has created an extraordinary work of art – one that captures the essence of Bishop Colton in the context of his landscape. We are sure this will be looked at for centuries.

Mary McCarthy, speaking to the guests about the Bishop’s portrait.

Photos: Eoin Murphy