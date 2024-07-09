New bar staff training programme coming to Cork funded by Heineken Ireland

9 July 2024

By Tony Forde

tony@TheCork.ie

HEINEKEN Ireland Invests €1 Million in ‘Heineken Ahhh-cademy’

HEINEKEN Ireland – which is HQ’ed in Cork – is investing €1 million in the Heineken® Ahhh-cademy, a new three-year training initiative aimed at supporting the on-trade industry in Ireland which will be delivered in six cities across the country, with 46 training sessions scheduled for the first year. The programme is expected to train 2,500 bar staff in its inaugural year. The training programme will land in Cork from July 1st – 4th at the Heineken Brewery.

The training initiative will be delivered by HEINEKEN quality experts and represents HEINEKEN’s relentless commitment to quality and support for the on-trade. The initiative follows on from the success of the post-Covid Fresh Beginnings initiative and There’s No Experience Like Bar Experience campaign, which saw HEINEKEN invest over €10 million into the Irish hospitality trade, showcasing HEINEKEN’s dedication to providing valuable training and support to the bar industry.

HEINEKEN Ireland has collaborated with educational experts to develop this groundbreaking training programme specifically for newer entrants to the bar trade with a significant focus on experiential delivery or gamification, to create a more engaging and competitive learning experience. Participants will receive training in bar fundamentals, highlighting the rewarding and transferable skills gained from working in the bar industry.

A combination of fast-paced storytelling and app-based tablet responses for participants is designed to make the course fun and engaging. All participants will receive a certificate signed by HEINEKEN’s Irish Master Brewer PJ Tierney and Global Master Brewer Williem van Waesberghe.

Speaking at the launch of the Heineken® Ahhh-cademy, Jason Cox, On Trade Commercial Director at HEINEKEN Ireland said; “As the number one lager brand in Ireland, quality is at the core of all we do. At HEINEKEN Ireland, we have huge admiration and respect for the skills required in the pub trade and we know that it can be a challenge to continuously train new entrants. We are delighted to roll out a programme that supports bar owners and equips newer entrants into the trade with the know-how and confidence to continue to deliver a quality experience in their bar. The Heineken® Ahhh-cademy provides a platform that aims to bring key learning principles to life for bar staff. This training programme will benefit thousands of hospitality staff across the country and also the many bars, hotels, clubs and restaurants in which they work and will ultimately ensure that consumers across the country can enjoy a fresh, perfectly poured refreshing pint or glass of Heineken®. It requires a significant commitment from both the staff and their employers, and on behalf of HEINEKEN, I’d like to thank them for getting involved.”

Pat Crotty, CEO, Vintners’ Federation of Ireland said: ‘We are delighted to see this significant investment from Heineken Ireland into the bar trade as part of The Heineken® Bar Ahhh-cademy, being rolled out across the country. This valuable training initiative will provide newer entrants into the industry with the skills and education needed to ensure Ireland’s pubs stand out as some of the best in the world.

The training initiative is part of HEINEKEN’s wider pub trade support initiatives in Ireland, highlighting the brand’s commitment to the on-trade sector. The programme is aligned with HEINEKEN’s latest marketing campaign, ‘Ahhh, That’s Refreshing!’, which celebrates the quality and satisfaction of enjoying a pint of HEINEKEN and the brewing quality and premium credentials of the beer. To sign up, publicans can contact their local HEINEKEN sales representative.