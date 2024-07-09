HOUSING CRISIS: TD concerned about “sex for rent” adverts in Mallow and Blarney

9 July 2024

By Elaine Murphy

elaine@TheCork.ie

Cork North Central TD Mick Barry this morning labelled “sex for rent” ads for properties in Mallow and Blarney as “utterly disgraceful”.

The online ads state that the landlord is willing to “negotiate fair price for a female;” and “Am open to negotiations. Would rather female tenant and am willing to take payment in unique ways” according to the Irish Examiner article.

The People Before Profit-Solidarity TD placed the blame for the increase in sex for rent advertising at the feet of the Government because not only had they failed to resolve the housing crisis, they had also failed to introduce legislation to outlaw the practice.

He said: “The Government’s failure to resolve the housing crisis is creating a space where predatory landlords feel they can confront potential tenants with a choice between homelessness and sexual exploitation. Furthermore, the Government’s failure to outlaw the practice is just letting these creeps off the hook. It’s just not a priority for this Government and it’s outrageous.”

The Dáil is being asked to sign off on the Criminal Law (Sexual Offences and Human Trafficking) Bill 2023 this week with the Government claiming that work on a suitable amendment was not completed on time to meet the Bill’s deadline.