Bells of Shandon receives award from TripAdvisor

10 July 2024

By Mary Bermingham

mary@TheCork.ie

Recent Award places St Anne’s Church, Shandon in Cork among top 10% of Tripadvisor Listings Worldwide

Marisa O’Mahoney, the Tower Manager at St. Anne’s said:

“You always hope that visitors to the church and tower and bells enjoy their time. A lot do remark how they have loved it but it’s extra special when they go to the trouble of writing a positive review online. Tripadvisor has been a very popular and respected source of information for visitors for years now and it’s a great thrill to know we are consistently rating high as a recommended place to visit worldwide. We know we have a very special church and a unique tower visit here in the wonderful Shandon area. We endeavour to make our visitors welcome and experience some of that unique feeling. Thank you to our front desk representatives, volunteers, Select Vestry and Erasmus students for helping us achieve this award.”