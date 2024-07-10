FARMING: Farming for Water event and Dairymaster

10 July 2024

By Tom Collins

tom@TheCork.ie

Dairygold are excited to announce a Farming for Water event on the Dunnes’ family farm on Thursday, July 11th 2024, starting at 11am. This event – for farmers only – will highlight the actions being taken by Dairygold and our farmers to protect and improve the Water Quality in our catchment area through the Grassroots Sustainability Bonus and other on-farm practices.

This event will be held in conjunction with the Dairymaster Farm Open Day (12-4pm), where the Dunnes will showcase the latest in dairy farming, including their 26-unit Dairymaster Swiftflo Swing parlour.

Join us on the day to engage with key industry stakeholders such as Teagasc, Bank of Ireland, Munster Bovine, FRS and many more.

This farmer only event takes place at the Dunne Farm, Ballyhimikin, Ladybridge, Co. Cork, P25 D938