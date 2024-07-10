Coillte Celebrates Irish Rowing Success with Tree Planting in Farran Forest Park, Co. Cork

10 July 2024

By Tom Collins

tom@TheCork.ie

Coillte, a proud supporting partner of Rowing Ireland, has commemorated the remarkable achievement of eight Irish boats qualifying for the Olympics and Paralympics by planting eight native Irish oak trees in Farran Forest Park, Co. Cork. This event comes ahead of the highly anticipated 2024 Irish Rowing Championships which are set to kick off on Friday, 12th July at the National Rowing Centre, Farran Woods.

The native Irish oak, historically significant in boat building, symbolises the strength and heritage of Irish rowing and underscores Coillte’s ongoing commitment to a sustainable future. The ceremonial tree planting was attended by Bernard Burke, Regional Area Manager of Coillte, alongside 2023 Junior Female Rower of the Year, Holly Davis (Lee Valley RC), and Men’s Senior Athlete, Andrew Sheehan (UCC RC).

In further celebration of this partnership and the exciting summer schedule of competitive rowing, Coillte and Rowing Ireland are offering families a chance to WIN an unforgettable trip to Beyond the Trees Avondale at Avondale Forest Park, Co. Wicklow. To enter, fans are invited to visit the Rowing Ireland or Coillte Instagram pages @rowingireland and @coilltenews.