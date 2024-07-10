Free Activities for Children in Cork County Libraries this Summer

10 July 2024

By Tom Collins

tom@TheCork.ie

Cork County Council’s Library and Arts Service has launched a series of free events for children in libraries across the county as part of its Summer Arts Programme. The events take place throughout July and August and include Road Dahl-inspired science workshops, puppet shows and comic creating for older children and teenagers.

The workshops, delivered by ‘Anyone 4 Science’, will see children aged 7 and older creating dream catcher lava lamps inspired by the BFG. The free workshops take place on the 10th, 11th, and 12th of July at Kanturk, Millstreet, Charleville, Mitchelstown, Dunmanway and Bandon Libraries, booking is required.

There will be several puppet show performances including Millie’s Moonlight Adventure, suitable for a general youth audience, by Terry Dineen in Clonakilty, Skibbereen and Kinsale libraries. Trunk of Tricks, an inclusive show supported by the Department of Children, Equality, Disability, Integration and Youth’s National Play Day, takes place in Kanturk and Fermoy. It is suitable for all ages including children and families for whom English is an additional language.

Launching the programme, Mayor of the County of Cork, Joe Carroll said, “Cork County Council is passionate about the benefits of arts and creativity, especially when it supports the wellbeing and personal development of our youngest citizens. Our libraries are one of our county’s greatest resources, offering a free space for learning, creative engagement and connecting with others. The science workshops are a wonderful addition to the summer schedule and I hope that families of all ages will enjoy the puppet shows.”

There will also be a puppet show dealing with the topic of wellbeing for children aged 4 – 7. Graffiti Theatre Company’s Goodnight Rowan will be performed in Irish at Leabharlann Baile Bhuirne on the 10th of August and in English in Mallow and Fermoy on the 17th of August.

Older children and teenagers will be able to create their own comics, using free ‘Make your Own Comic’ kits available in branches. These bespoke kits have been created by acclaimed artist Fiona Boniwell as part of National Play Day.

The Library Summer Arts Programme is funded by Creative Ireland, National Play Day and the Arts Council. It coincides with the Summer Stars Programme, the free national reading programme that takes place in all public libraries and online until the 31st of August.

The My Little Library bag will also be available for children starting primary school in September. It contains a book about starting school and invites them to join the library if they’re not already members.