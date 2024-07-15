Carrigaline volunteer honoured for dedication to community services

15 July 2024

By Tony Forde

tony@TheCork.ie

Adrian O’Herlihy from Carrigaline has been honoured for his unwavering participation and dedication to community services. The volunteer has tirelessly given his time and energy to community groups in his area for many years with due reward now.

Adrian is the latest recipient of the Cork International Hotel Community Spirit Awards which recognises people who generously give their time and commitment to the benefit of others.

In 2016 Adrian and a team of volunteers began preparations to revitalise the Carrigaline St. Patrick’s Day Parade at a time when previous organisers could no longer continue it. Since, he has led the St. Patrick’s Day Committee, and ardently involves himself in all aspects from planning and project managing the event to hanging flags and signs.

In a voluntary capacity, Adrian has also led the Carrigaline Business Association through the difficult post-recession years, providing a vital link between the business community, Cork County Council and the residents of the town at a challenging time. The Business Association completed many important projects including helping to provide Christmas lights for the town.

General Manager of the Cork International Hotel, Eoghan Murphy said; “Adrian is a tremendous example of how one person’s community involvement can make such a difference to the people around them. Adrian has been rewarded for his devotion, conscientious nature and graciousness with his time. He is a fantastic group leader. Privately, Adrian has been involved with many other charity, church and community projects over the years. I’d like to congratulate Adrian on his award and wish him, his family and fellow volunteers the very best of luck with the future. Adrian is the definition of community spirit.”

On receiving the award, Adrian O’Herlihy said, “I am honoured to be a recipient of the monthly Community Spirit Award from the Cork International Hotel. We have a wonderful community in Carrigaline and I’m just delighted to be part of it and do my best for others. This award recognises our efforts. I’d like to thank everyone I’ve worked with for their hard work and commitment over the years.”

The judging panel for the Community Spirit Awards are made up of a mixture of representatives from the public and private sector within the community.

Nominations are open for next month’s awards at: https://www.corkinternationalairporthotel.com/community-spirit-awards/