Cork couple get married in Cobh then take train to city

14 July 2024, Sunday

By Tom Collins

tom@TheCork.ie

Bride, Lucy Kelly from Kilmichael and Groom, Tadgh Dennehy from Cork city celebrated their wedding today and were wished well by Ray Foley, Kent Station Master and Lelia Graham, Irish Rail. The couple and their wedding party travelled to the ceremony at Sirius Arts centre, Cobh on the train from Kent Station to Cobh and also returned by train to their reception, which was held at Isaac’s restaurant in MacCurtain Street. The couple decided to travel by train as they are passionate about sustainability and also the beautiful backdrop of the train journey added a fun and novel aspect to their wedding day for them and their guests. The couple met while studying at UCC and have been together since 2016.

Photo: Don MacMonagle