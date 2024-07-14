Cork County Council Announces Affordable Homes in Bandon

14 July 2024

By Tony Forde

tony@TheCork.ie

Cork County Council has announced a new Affordable Housing Purchase Scheme in Bandon. Applications for the new two and three bed houses at Almans View, Bandon will open at 12 noon on Monday the 15th of July 2024.

Constructed by J.O.D Developments, the houses will generally be available for first-time buyers who do not own a home (although a small number of exceptions apply) and Fresh Start Applicants.

This development of 20 A-rated, luxurious family homes is located in a much sought-after residential location overlooking Bandon town.

The 10 two-bedroom houses will be available from €220,000 which represents a reduction of approximately 25.4% from market value and 10 three-bedroom houses will be available from €260,000 which represents a reduction of approximately 22.3% from market value.

Welcoming the new affordable homes, Mayor of the County of Cork, Cllr. Joe Carroll said,

“Cork County Council is delighted to announce the launch of this Affordable Housing Scheme in Bandon. The development at Almans View offers high-quality, affordable homes in an exclusive development within walking distance to the town centre. The houses feature a bright spacious layout, high-end finishes throughout and are located in a great location with scenic views across the valley over the River Bandon.

Through the Scheme, purchasers will enter an affordable dwelling purchase arrangement with Cork County Council. Under this arrangement, the Council will retain a percentage equity share in the dwelling, equal to the difference between the market value of the dwelling and the price paid by the purchaser, expressed as a percentage of the market value of the dwelling (minimum of 5%).

Chief Executive of Cork County Council, Moira Murrell added, “This scheme of 20 houses is in addition to the 20 houses in Fermoy, 49 houses in Cobh, 32 houses in Carrigaline and 40 houses in Mallow that have been provided by the Council under the Affordable Scheme in the past year. There are also several other Affordable Schemes due to come online over the coming months in towns throughout the county where the greatest need has been identified. These Affordable Homes are an important part of the Council’s ambitious plans as set out under the Government’s ‘Housing for All’ national housing plan.”

Applications for the scheme will be accepted between 12 noon on the 15th of July 2024 to 12 noon on the 5th of August 2024 via the online application portal on Cork County Council’s website www.corkcoco.ie

Further information on this scheme and other upcoming schemes, including the Scheme of Priority, guide to making an application and documentation required is also available on the website.