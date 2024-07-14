Cork headquartered Maxi Zoo opens 33rd store in Ireland

14 July 2024

By Tom Collins

tom@TheCork.ie

Latest Maxi Zoo store opening in Dublin brings to 33 the number of outlets nationwide

Maxi Zoo, which opened its first Irish store at Ballincollig County Cork in 2006, has officially cut the ribbon on its 33rd outlet in Ireland, at Nutgrove Shopping Centre in Dublin. The speciality pet retailer now has nine stores in Dublin and five in Cork, operating across 16 counties in total.

The newly opened store in Nutgrove sees nine dedicated staff members added to Maxi Zoo’s workforce, bringing the total figure close to 100 people employed by the retailer in the Capital alone, and over 350 staff across the country. In Cork, Maxi Zoo has stores at Ballincollig, where it is headquartered, along with Blackpool, Mahon, Midleton and Turner’s Cross.

To mark Maxi Zoo’s newest store at Nutgrove, a weekend of celebrations took place on Saturday and Sunday, July 6th and 7th. Festivities ran over two days, with face painting, balloon modellers, treats and a red carpet for customers and their furry friends. The team from Spin 1038 radio station was there on Saturday with a live in-store DJ, giveaways, and goodies.

Reflecting on the new store opening in Nutgrove, Anthony Cremin, Head of Marketing at Maxi Zoo Ireland said, “We’ve had a fantastic Q1 and Q2 of 2024, with a number of store openings around the country including this latest one at Nutgrove Shopping Centre. We opened our fifth store in Cork late last year, and we now have 10 stores in total across Munster with outlets in Kerry, Waterford, Tipperary and Limerick. Our growth reflects the needs of pet owners for a quality service and range of products for their companion animals. I’d like to take this opportunity to thank our customers for their continuous support.”

Since its inception in Cork, Maxi Zoo has evolved into Ireland’s largest specialty pet retailer, boasting a diverse range of over 8,000 products for pet owners. Many of Maxi Zoo’s stores also boast state-of-the-art grooming salons and aqua areas.

The retailer continues to be actively engaged in supporting various animal charities across Ireland since its establishment, raising hundreds of thousands of euros through numerous campaigns.

