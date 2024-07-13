Castletownbere RNLI assists yacht in difficulty near the Fastnet Rock

13 July 2024

By Elaine Murphy

elaine@TheCork.ie

Castletownbere RNLI lifeboat was launched early this morning to assist a 32-foot West-Cork based yacht, with four persons onboard, which had lost its ability to manoeuvre three miles south of the Fastnet Rock.

The lifeboat received an alert at 06:15 from Valentia Coastguard Maritime Coordination Rescue Centre requesting assistance for a yacht reporting mechanical and electrical difficulties. Castletownbere RNLI lifeboat ‘Annette Hutton’ was launched within minutes under the command of Coxswain Dean Hegarty with mechanic David O’Donovan and crew Joe Cronin, Donagh Murphy and William Power.

The lifeboat located the stricken vessel at 07:15 half mile off the Fastnet and weather on-scene was described as ‘very calm’. The four sailors were safe and well. The yacht was unable to manoeuvre and contact was made with the vessel and the decision was made to tow the vessel as it posed a potential navigational hazard to other vessels. Castletownbere lifeboat towed the vessel to Long Island in Roaring Water Bay and passed over the tow to the Schull Coast Guard rib which brought the yacht safely into Schull Harbour. The lifeboat left the scene at 08:10, returned to Castletownbere, and was refuelled and ready for service again by 09:55.

The Duty Launching Authority, Brendan O’Driscoll, praised vessel for seeking assistance at an early stage as it was located in a busy shipping lane and could have posed a serious navigational hazard to other vessels.