EAST CORK: Cobh community centre goes solar

18 July 2024

By Tom Collins

tom@TheCork.ie

A Cork community centre has joined forces with a leading installer of solar PV to power its activities

Swyft Energy installed 30 solar PV (photovoltaic) panels on the roof of Cobh (Great Island) Community Centre.

Open seven days and six nights a week, it facilitates everything from sports and concerts to classes and meetings of various groups.

“We had acquired a grant for improvements in the building and the top of our agenda was energy efficiency in the building itself,” said Cathal Rasmussen, vice chairman of the centre.

“As part of our assessment, we looked at our energy usage because our ESB bill had gone through the roof , due to the large size of the building.

“We’d always said if we had money, we would like to put some kind of solar system in place to plan for the future, reduce our energy costs and to make the building more efficient.

“We decided to go with Swyft Energy and, once everything was agreed, the whole project was finished within weeks.”

In six weeks, 64 per cent of the centre’s electricity was covered by solar PV and they were already able to earn credit through the feed-in tariff. Within that timeframe, they had 291kwh worth of surplus solar-generated electricity to export back to the grid.

In operation since 2008, the centre has been prioritising energy efficiency through actions such as solar PV, existing heating system improvements and the installation of triple-glazed windows.

“The community centre is a vital part of the infrastructure of Cobh and Great Island, there are very few families in the town who wouldn’t have passed through our doors and we’re always looking to facilitate more people and groups,” said Mr Rasmussen.

“Young and old, we cover a vast range of activities in the centre and are such a vibrant building.

“We’re happy that the interventions we’re doing will make the centre far more energy efficient and environmentally-friendly.”

Determined to continue with its green progression, the centre is next considering the installation of electric vehicle charging points.

“We’re always looking at how can be a part of the community and, if we install two chargers, it would encourage the community to drive electric or hybrid vehicles.”

Based in Bishopstown, Cork, Swyft Energy is one of Ireland’s leading installers of solar PV, providing its services across domestic, commercial and agricultural properties.

“As a Cork-based company, Swyft Energy was delighted to help Cobh (Great Island) Community Centre with its mission to become more energy efficient,” said Swyft Energy CEO and co-founder, Adrian Casey.

“Not only does solar PV lessen your carbon footprint but it also significantly reduces your energy bills.

“The centre is cleverly using solar PV as a piece in the puzzle to become a more cost-effective, energy efficient and climate-friendly hub for its community.”