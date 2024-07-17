Kinsale’s Kidathlon returns for its 11th year – the child-focused event combines fun and fitness for a great family day out

17 July 2024

By Tom Collins

tom@TheCork.ie

Kinsale’s Kidathlon returns for its 11th year

Kinsale Triathlon Club are proud to announce the return of the Kinsale Kidathlon, a child friendly event to promote health, fitness and fun from a young age. The event that takes place on the 21 July at the Dock Beach, close to the picturesque town of Kinsale is open to children from age 6 to 15.

Now in its 11th year, the event comprises swimming (for the over 8s), cycling and running, with distances starting at 200m for younger participants. The inclusive, friendly event always draws a crowd and with no podium, the focus is on fun and finishing rather than competition. The outdoor, volunteer-run event is a great way to encourage active kids into low cost, accessible sports.

The community in Kinsale support the event, from the understanding neighbours, the volunteers, the sponsors and the Kinsale Triathlon Club members who take a break from their own training schedules to focus on the future generation of athletes.

Speaking about the event, Race Director and Kinsale Triathlon Club member, Andrew Lockington said:

“The Kinsale Kidathlon is a favourite event for so many people. It is at its heart a community event that inspires the future generation to get out and get moving. The kids that take this on do it with smiles on their faces and a helping hand for their fellow participants. We can all learn from that.

This event wouldn’t be possible without the support of the town, the club members and the businesses that sponsor us; Ross Oil, John O’Keeffe Solicitors, Supervalu Bandon and ALS Life Science.

We look forward to welcoming participants on the 21 July for a fun event, and the perfect excuse for families to spend a day in Kinsale.”

The event has three simple rules, 1. Wetsuits are compulsory for swimmers, 2. Helmets are compulsory for cyclists and 3. Have fun.

Registration is now open at www.triathlonireland.com (just click on ‘find a race’ on the homepage). Entry is €15. The event starts at 11am with arrival from 9.30am for the briefing and goodie bag collection.