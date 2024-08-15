‘Upstart Music Festival’ takes place again at Glounthaune

15 August 2024

By Elaine Murphy

elaine@TheCork.ie

What: Upstart Music Festival , Saturday 14th September 2024 15:30pm

Where: Glounthaune, Cork

Fast becoming a festival that champions established and emerging Indie bands, Upstart have managed to secure Cork band Cardinals to headline this years Upstart festival. Now in its 4th year and with a stellar lineup that includes I Dreamed I Dream, The Men From Manhole, Single Men in their twenties, Telebox(UCC battle of the bands winner 2024) and Mossy, festival goers are in for a treat at this unique harbourside event. This one day, outdoor festival will showcase Irish Indie music with a strong Cork flavour and with an extra band performance this year there’s even more music to enjoy.

Festival Director Jesper Pedersen tells us he is proud of the tradition the festival has of hosting emerging and local bands and to provide an outlet for young people to enjoy live music. “This year we are delighted to also welcome younger music fans, aged 15, to attend with a parent/guardian.”

‘Are Cork act Cardinals the best new band in Ireland?’ asked RTE Journalist Alan Corr in a recent write up. They might well be the hardest working coming off the back of their UK and Irish tour and most recently supporting Kings of Leon in Dublin no less!They are in good company though with I Dreamed I dream, a 5 piece also from Cork whose song ‘214’ immortalizes the glanmire bus for reasons other than its tardiness! The Irish Examiners Mike McGrath Bryan has described them as “One of the most exciting bands to have emerged in recent times”

The Men from Manhole are three fifths of the 90’s weirdo Cork band Manhole who tell us they have “partially reformed to reassemble the fragments of their old repertoire from memory.” An interesting proposition worthy of the day out!

Single Men in their twenties or SMITT describe themselves as “Remember that Cadbury’s ad from a few years back with Eamon Dunphy and Johnny Giles singing “Yes Sir, I Can Boogie” by Baccara? Single Men In Their Twenties are like that but with guitars.” Do we need to say more?

If that wasn’t enough theres TELEBOX who recently won UCC’s battle of the bands and Cork favourites Mossy are a four piece Shoegaze/ Alternative rock band based in Cork City. I bet you’ve bought your ticket by now!

Upstart is a car free, sustainable event and festival goers are encouraged to make their way to Glounthaune via train, bike, bus or on foot. Glounthaune train station is an easy 5-minute walk to the stage. With frequent trains to Glounthaune from Cork City, Midleton and Cobh, this established festival is a must for any Indie music fan.

A Strictly over 15’s event, with early bird tickets available at a bargain €20(+booking fee) for a limited time, get in there early and get yourself to Glounthaune on September 14th. Tickets can be purchased on EventBrite: Upstart Festival Cork 2024 Tickets, Sat 14 Sep 2024 at 15:30 | Eventbrite