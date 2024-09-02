‘Grace Church Cork’ opens for Cork City Culture Night

2 September 2024

By Mary Bermingham

mary@TheCork.ie

On Cork City Culture Night, which takes place on Friday, September 20th, there will be a rare opportunity to see two of the world’s Top 10 Battle Rappers perform.

With thought-provoking, captivating, lyrics the More Than Words event will feature the renowned American-based spoken word artists, LOSO from Florida, and A.WARD from Kansas City, who are both known for their Christian influenced wordplay, alongside Cork poet and rapper, Gerry D, amongst others.

Gerry D invites people to “come and experience the power of words and creativity and leave inspired by faith.”

LOSO, with his clear understanding that impressing people isn’t enough, aims to make a lasting impact with his performances. A.WARD’s exceptional lyrical skills and dynamic delivery, inspires and entertains. Their poetry is widely studied in college curriculums and used in anger management counselling, highlighting its profound impact and relevance.