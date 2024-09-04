Cork Airport’s Sustainability Initiatives

4 September 2024

By Mary Bermingham

mary@TheCork.ie

Cork Airport has delivered further substantial sustainability improvements across the airport campus in recent weeks including the introduction of three new electric vehicles, a range of new, state-of-the-art electric vehicle charging points, new waste management technology, and landscaping improvements in green areas.

Three new, fully electric vehicles have been added to the airport’s maintenance and electrical team fleets. With a significant investment made in replacing older diesel and petrol-powered vehicles with newer, greener, and cleaner electric vehicles in recent years, these new vehicles will contribute towards a further reduction of carbon emissions on the airport campus.

To cater for increased demand for electric vehicle charging facilities at Cork Airport, six new, state-of-the-art electric vehicle charging points have been installed, in conjunction with ePower. These new charging points are available for use by passengers, taxis servicing the airport, and airport vehicles where required.

Niall MacCarthy, Managing Director at Cork Airport, said: “We have a very strong sustainability plan at Cork Airport. Further electrification of our fleet, high-speed electric charging points for our passengers, smart, electronic, solar bins on our forecourt, and improving the biodiversity of our campus with an attractive planting programme are just the latest in a series of very substantial projects to be delivered. We have a detailed and ambitious sustainability plan, and I look forward to further substantial initiatives to be rolled out this year.”

Compliance and Sustainability Transformation Project Manager, Eibhlin McGrath, said: “I am passionate about sustainability, and we are expediting our 2025-2030 Sustainability Strategy at Cork Airport. I’m delighted and excited to have rejoined Cork Airport following an interesting and challenging overseas airport assignment, and I’m looking forward to delivering Cork Airport’s sustainability strategy with new and innovative measures, so we keep our number one position in Ireland for carbon reduction amongst Ireland’s Commercial Semi-State bodies.”

With a higher number of passengers flying to and from Cork Airport in recent years, new technologies for waste management have been introduced which will benefit both passengers and staff alike. A series of new solar bins for both general and recyclable waste have been installed on the forecourt of the terminal building. These new solar bins have an increased capacity for waste/recyclables, and using solar energy, the bins compact the waste/recyclables already collected within. This compacting technology substantially reduces the number of times bins need to be emptied and segregates recyclable and non-recyclable waste. Equipped with sensors, the new bins send a notification to airport staff once the bins need to be emptied.

Further improvements have also been made to the green spaces around the terminal campus, with the planting of new flowers and shrubbery along the entrance road, airport roundabouts, set-down area, airport VIP area, and adjacent to the terminal building. The works, which were undertaken by locally based Noblewood Landscapes, feature various pollinator-friendly flora which will enhance and support the biodiversity on campus. Cork Airport is a supporter of, and actively takes part in, the All-Ireland Pollinator Programme in helping bees and other pollinating insects.