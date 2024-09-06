What Are the Seven Wonders of the World?

6 September 2024

By Roger Kennedy

The concept of the Seven Wonders of the World has captivated people for centuries. These iconic sites represent the pinnacle of human achievement and sit at the top of the bucket lists for many travellers, though not to be confused with the Natural Wonders of the World.

The original list, known as the Seven Wonders of the Ancient World, was compiled by ancient Greek scholars. These have since evolved, and the concept has been revitalised with the creation of the New Seven Wonders of the World.

This updated list reflects the diverse cultural heritage of our world, continuing to captivate explorers.

The Ancient Wonders: A Lost Legacy

The Seven Wonders of the Ancient World represent a remarkable legacy, though sadly, most of them have been lost to history. The original list included:

The Great Pyramid of Giza in Egypt, is the only surviving wonder. It remains a symbol of ancient engineering prowess. You can stand in their presence by signing up for Egypt holidays and tours. The Hanging Gardens of Babylon in modern-day Iraq, described as an astonishing series of terraced gardens, though their existence is still debated among historians. The Statue of Zeus at Olympia in Greece. This massive gold and ivory figure once honoured the king of the Greek gods. The Temple of Artemis at Ephesus is located in present-day Turkey. It’s renowned for its impressive size and ornate decorations and served as an important centre of worship. The Mausoleum at Halicarnassus in Turkey, a grand tomb for Mausolus, a Persian ruler. The Colossus of Rhodes in Greece, a towering bronze statue that once stood at the entrance to the harbour. The Lighthouse of Alexandria in Egypt. This was one of the tallest structures of the ancient world, guiding sailors safely to the port of Alexandria.

These ancient wonders were admired not only for their scale and beauty but also for the mysteries that surrounded them, particularly the reasons behind their eventual disappearance. This was largely due to natural disasters or human actions.

The New Seven Wonders: Modern Marvels

In 2007, the world turned its attention to the New Seven Wonders, selected through an international vote to celebrate humanity’s continued achievements.

The Great Wall of China – an immense fortification stretching over 13,000 miles

Petra in Jordan – an ancient city carved into rose-red cliffs, showcasing the artistry of the Nabataean civilisation.

Christ the Redeemer in Brazil – a towering statue overlooking Rio de Janeiro.

Machu Picchu in Peru – a stunning Incan citadel perched high in the Andes.

Chichen Itza in Mexico – a vast complex of Mayan ruins, with the iconic pyramid of El Castillo at its heart.

The Roman Colosseum in Italy – a symbol of the Roman Empire’s power, where gladiatorial contests once entertained the masses.

The Taj Mahal in India – a magnificent white marble mausoleum built by Emperor Shah Jahan in memory of his beloved wife.

These major tourist attractions draw in visitors who wish to experience these extraordinary monuments firsthand.