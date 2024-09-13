New Heart and Lung Centre at Bon Secours Hospital Cork
Mr Kishore Doddakula,Consultant Cardiothoracic BSHC ,Bon Secours Hospital Cork launches new Heart and Lung Centre ,Exciting advancements in Cardiac Care have now arrived at Ireland’s largest private hospital network, with the opening of a new Heart and Lung Centre at Bon Secours Hospital Cork. Photography by Gerard McCarthy photography
Free Pics No Repro Fee 12 September 2024 GP Dr Louise Nestor Cork City and Karina Healy GP Liaison BSHC ,Bon Secours Hospital Cork launches new Heart and Lung Centre ,Exciting advancements in Cardiac Care have now arrived at Ireland’s largest private hospital network, with the opening of a new Heart and Lung Centre at Bon Secours Hospital Cork. Photography by Gerard McCarthy photography
Dr Conor O’Shea,Consultant Cardiologist BSHC ,Bon Secours Hospital Cork launches new Heart and Lung Centre ,Exciting advancements in Cardiac Care have now arrived at Ireland’s largest private hospital network, with the opening of a new Heart and Lung Centre at Bon Secours Hospital Cork. Photography by Gerard McCarthy photography More info contact Karina Healy GP Liaison,Bon Secours Hospital.