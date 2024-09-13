15 49.0138 8.38624 arrow 1 both 1 4000 1 0 horizontal https://www.thecork.ie 300 0 1
13th September, 2024

New Heart and Lung Centre at Bon Secours Hospital Cork

13 September 2024
By Tom Collins
tom@TheCork.ie

Mr Kishore Doddakula,Consultant Cardiothoracic BSHC ,Bon Secours Hospital Cork launches new Heart and Lung Centre ,Exciting advancements in Cardiac Care have now arrived at Ireland’s largest private hospital network, with the opening of a new Heart and Lung Centre at Bon Secours Hospital Cork.
GP Dr Louise Nestor Cork City and Karina Healy GP Liaison BSHC ,Bon Secours Hospital Cork launches new Heart and Lung Centre ,Exciting advancements in Cardiac Care have now arrived at Ireland’s largest private hospital network, with the opening of a new Heart and Lung Centre at Bon Secours Hospital Cork.
Dr Conor O’Shea,Consultant Cardiologist BSHC ,Bon Secours Hospital Cork launches new Heart and Lung Centre ,Exciting advancements in Cardiac Care have now arrived at Ireland’s largest private hospital network, with the opening of a new Heart and Lung Centre at Bon Secours Hospital Cork.
More info contact Karina Healy GP Liaison,Bon Secours Hospital.

