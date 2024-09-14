Support meetings for bereaved parents this September

14 September 2024

By Tom Collins

tom@TheCork.ie

A new year, in terms of the school term, has begun and schoolbags have reappeared. The holidays have been taken and the long evenings shorten. September can be a very difficult month for bereaved parents. Many milestones are achieved during the month, many milestones their beloved child will never get to mark.

Anam Cara, the only organisation of its kind in Ireland with services available to all bereaved parents, will hold fourteen face to face meetings throughout the month. All their support services are free of charge.

Operations Manager, Leanne Milligan reflected “at this time of the year, we can all get caught up with the return to school, the return to routine and our busy lives continuing, but for those missing loved ones, time remains still. It is important to understand that less obvious occasions such as the return to school, can be hugely triggering”. She continued “Anam Cara was launched in 2008, in recognition of the need for a safe space for those bereaved. Somewhere to let their mask drop, where others who have lived this nightmare, can understand”.

On Tuesday 17th September, Anam Cara will hold their West Cork meeting in The Fernhill House Hotel, Clonakilty at 7:15pm. All bereaved parents from the West Cork area are welcome, regardless of the age their child died or circumstances of their death. There is no need to register, just arrive on the evening at 7:15pm.

For more information on the support services offer by Anam Cara, please call 085 2888 888, email info@anamcara.ie or see www.anamcara.ie