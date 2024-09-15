Gas Networks Ireland Launches New Graduate Programme for 2025 seeking Cork applicants

15 September 2024

By Tom Collins

tom@TheCork.ie

Gas Networks Ireland today are now accepting applicaitonsfor its 2025 Graduate Programme, aimed at recruiting energised and ambitious graduates for roles with the national utility. The two-year programme offers students due to graduate next year, and recent graduates, the chance to secure a position within the company, starting in Autumn 2025.

Gas Networks Ireland is now accepting applications for its 2025 Graduate Programme, inviting recent or prospective graduates in STEM (science, technology, engineering or maths) disciplines to apply. To be considered, applicants must have a proven academic record or expecting to have a Graduate or Postgraduate Qualification (minimum Level 8, achieving a 2.1 or higher).

Gas Networks Ireland’s People Director, Nicola Mc Sweeney said:

“We are looking for candidates who are natural problem solvers with excellent communication skills, who enjoy working collaboratively in diverse teams, and demonstrate initiative, energy, and pride in their work.

“Our Graduate Programme offers participants the chance to gain valuable hands-on experience through multiple rotations across different business areas. With full-time placements starting in September 2025, we are proud to offer a competitive salary, the flexibility of hybrid working, significant learning offerings, wellbeing initiatives and our ibelong diversity, equity and inclusion programme provides fantastic opportunity to get involved in groups such as our Rainbow, Neurodiverse & Ability and our NextGen employee resource groups as examples. Graduates can be based in either Dublin or Cork, ensuring they have options that suit their needs as they begin their careers with us.”

As part of the Graduate Programme, participants will receive mentoring and on-the-job development, supported by an extensive range of learning and development opportunities. Additional benefits include hybrid working options, participation in the ibelong programme, which promotes diversity, equity, and inclusion and involvement in various charitable initiatives such as fundraising campaigns, seasonal donation drives and volunteering opportunities.

Participants will also have the chance to gain experience working on some of the country’s largest energy infrastructure projects through rotations in areas such as future technology and materials development, engineering projects, IT/operational technology, sustainability, gas transportation and grid control, gas safety and asset management.

This graduate programme has been instrumental in shaping the careers of many successful professionals at Gas Networks Ireland. Graduates from Cork have found great success through the programme, leveraging their skills and education to build rewarding careers in the energy sector.

One such success story is Alice Macilwraith, a Cork native and recent graduate from University College Cork, where she earned a Joint Honours degree in Mathematics and Physics. Her interest in the energy sector led her to apply for the Gas Networks Ireland Graduate Programme, where her attention to detail and strong organisational skills have helped her thrive. Alice’s first rotations were in the innovation and future network teams, and she’s been excited to contribute to forward-thinking projects in the energy space. Her advice to prospective applicants? “Go for it!”—highlighting the excellent opportunities the programme offers.

Gas Networks Ireland’s People Director, Nicola Mc Sweeney added:

“We are excited to offer students the opportunity to start their professional journey in a national utility straight out of college. This is an exciting time for graduates to join our company, and with the right ambition, they can shape a fulfilling career with us, just like Alice Macilwraith has done.”

Applications will open on September 02, 2024, and close on October 18, 2024. Interested candidates are encouraged to apply early through the Gas Networks Ireland website: www.gasnetworks.ie/ gradprogramme

