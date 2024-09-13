CEO of Cork University Hospital steps Down

13 September 2024

By Mary Bermimgham

mary@TheCork.ie

CEO of Cork University Hospital, Mr David Donegan since 2022 is to move to Velindre University NHS Trust in Cardiff, Wales

The South/South West Hospital Group can confirm that Mr David Donegan, the CEO of Cork University Hospital (CUH), has announced his decision to step down from his current role.

Mr Donegan said that, “It has been an immense privilege to lead Cork University Hospitals Group over the last few years and I am so proud of the significant achievements that have been made during that time. These have included real improvements in cancer, elective and emergency care, the reconfiguration of Paediatric and Ophthalmology services in Cork, the launch of CUH as one of Irelands 2 Major Trauma Centres, and significant capital developments at CUH, Mallow and Bantry. He has also overseen a comprehensive transformation programme in quality improvement and governance across the organisation. While there is much more to do, the organisation has gone from strength to strength in recent years.”

CUH is unique in Ireland, being the largest HSE Hospital serving the southern 1/3rd of Ireland and is the only Model 4 hospital delivering every surgical and medical service for adults, maternity and paediatrics all on one integrated campus.

Mr Donegan, thanked all the staff of CUH Group as well as the people of Cork and Munster for making him so welcome and for how hard they have worked together to make our hospitals places to be truly proud of. “I look forward to seeing the services develop even further over the years to come” he said.

Commenting on the announcement the Regional Executive Officer (REO) of HSE South West, Dr Andy Philips said he would: “Personally like to thank David for his major contribution to improving healthcare in the South West over the last few years, and that while he will very much be missed, we do understand his decision and wish him every success with his future.”