Celebrating Frontline Heroes at Mahon Point on National Services Day 2024

13 September 2024

By Mary Bermingham

National Services Day is a day dedicated to honouring the extraordinary men and women who serve on the frontline of emergency and security services, providing vital care to communities across the nation. Mahon Point will be at the heart of Cork’s celebrations for this year’s National Services Day. The occasion will be marked with a special event at the shopping centre on September 14th from 12:00 PM to 4:00 PM.

This year’s event promises to be a fantastic family day, offering a wide array of static displays and interactive exhibits that will allow the public to get up close and personal and meet the crews of the frontline services that keep our communities safe.

The event will feature representatives from all major emergency and security services, providing attendees with a unique opportunity to meet the professionals who work tirelessly in the fields of emergency response, public safety, and community care. Families and individuals of all ages will have the chance to explore and interact with a variety of service vehicles, including an impressive Airport Fire Tender, a fully equipped Prison Van, and a Naval RHIB (Rigid-Hulled Inflatable Boat).

Beyond the displays, the event is designed to foster community engagement, allowing the public to ask questions, gain insights, and even try out some of the equipment used by these vital services. It’s an educational experience wrapped in a day of fun, making it an ideal outing for families.

Justin Young, Mahon Point’s Centre Manager, spoke ahead of National Services Day stating: “We are truly honoured to host this year’s National Services Day event at Mahon Point. It is a privilege to provide a platform where the community can come together to celebrate and thank the emergency responders who work tirelessly to keep us all safe. We look forward to welcoming families and individuals from across Cork to experience this unique and interactive event, and to show our deep appreciation for the vital services these professionals provide every day.”

Stephen O’Flaherty, Community Engagement Officer with the HSE spoke about their excitement for the event: “National Services Day is all about bringing people together to celebrate the amazing work of our emergency services. We’re really hoping that people of all ages—young and old—will come out to Mahon Point for this special event. It’s a fantastic opportunity to meet the people who keep our communities safe, learn something new, and have a bit of fun along the way. Whether you’re curious about how things work or just want to show your support, there’s something here for everyone. We can’t wait to see you there!”

National Services Day is more than just a celebration; it is a moment for the community to come together and acknowledge the courage, dedication, and hard work of those who serve our community all year round.

To find out more about National Services Day, please visit, www.nationalservicesday.ie

To find out more about Mahon Point Shopping Centre, please visit www.mahonpointsc.ie