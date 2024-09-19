Original Oasis tribute “Mad Ferritt” to perform during Guinness Cork Jazz Festival

19 September 2024

By Tom Collins

tom@TheCork.ie

Unlike the real Oasis, the tickets won’t set you back much! only €25/30.

As part of the upcoming Guinness Cork Jazz Festival Tom Keating Presents…is proud to announce Mad Ferritt on Friday, October 25, 2024. The definitive Oasis Tribute will form part of a wider series of shows taking place in City Hall over the Guinness Cork Jazz Weekend with more details to follow.

Mad Ferritt (Mad For It) formed in 2009 and are Ireland’s Original Oasis tribute act.

Comprising of a group of Musicians from the south east of the country , they have succeeded in putting together a Tribute show that mimics the raw power and swagger of an Oasis live show in their heyday. Oasis fans can expect to hear all the Iconic hits and B sides from Manchester’s finest

If you are a Fan of the Oasis ‘Live by the Sea’ and ‘There and Then’ live videos then you are gonna love this. The band pay particular detail to re-creating the famous Oasis wall of sound which makes them one of the finest Oasis Tribute Shows touring today.

Doors 7.30pm

Tickets €25 standing & €30 seated available from Eventbrite.ie