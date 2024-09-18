18 September 2024

By Mary Bermingham

mary@TheCork.ie

The dream of homeownership is slipping further away for most people

New figures from the Central Statistics Office (CSO) today show that rising house prices are locking a generation out of homeownership, according to Social Democrats Councillor Pádraig Rice.

Cllr Rice said:

“The price of a home in Cork has increased by 9.1 per cent in just one year.

“The median price of a house in the south side of the city is now €365,000. Month after month these prices go up and up. This is not sustainable.

“People just want a house they can afford. A place to put down roots and to raise a family. It’s not too much to ask for.

“The failure of this Government to get to grips with the housing crisis is locking a generation out of homeownership.

“Report after report all show the same thing – rising rents, rising house prices and rising homelessness. The current Government has failed to get to grips with the problem. We need to elect new TDs with new solutions. It’s time to do things differently.”