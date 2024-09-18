Cork County Council Announces Affordable Homes in Macroom

18 September 2024

By Elaine Murphy

elaine@TheCork.ie

Cork County Council has announced a new Affordable Housing Purchase Scheme in Macroom. Applications for the new two and three bed houses at Meadowlands, Macroom will open at 12 noon on Monday the 30th of September 2024.

Constructed by Massey Developments Ltd., the houses will generally be available for first-time buyers who do not own a home (although a small number of exceptions apply) and Fresh Start Applicants.

This development of 15 A-rated, high quality family homes is located in a much sought-after residential location in Macroom and consists of 4 two-bedroom houses and 11 three-bedroom houses.

Mayor of the County of Cork, Cllr. Joe Carroll said,

Cork County Council is delighted to announce the launch of this Affordable Housing Scheme in Macroom. The development at Meadowlands is in a great location, withing walking distance of Macroom town centre and around 30 minutes’ drive to both Cork City and Killarney. The provision of these houses shows the Council’s continuing progress under the Governments ‘Housing for All’ national housing plan.

Through the Scheme, purchasers will enter an affordable dwelling purchase arrangement with Cork County Council. Under this arrangement, the Council will retain a percentage equity share in the dwelling, equal to the difference between the market value of the dwelling and the price paid by the purchaser, expressed as a percentage of the market value of the dwelling (minimum of 5%).

Chief Executive of Cork County Council, Moira Murrell added,

The launch of these 15 houses under the Affordable Scheme shows the Council’s commitment to providing high quality homes. We are working to deliver additional homes under this scheme in a number of other towns this year and beyond.

Applications for the scheme will be accepted between 12 noon on the 30th of September 2024 to 12 noon on the 21st of October 2024 via the ‘Supporting Information and Application’ button below.