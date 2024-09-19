Results of review into old Cork prison site due by the end of this month – Thomas Gould TD

19 September 2024

By Mary Bermimgham

mary@TheCork.ie

Sinn Féin TD for Cork North Central, Thomas Gould, was today informed that the results of a review into the future of the old Cork prison site are due by the end of this month.

Deputy Gould said:

“I want to be very clear, this review cannot result in the reopening of the Old Cork Prison site. The Minister has now indicated on the record that that is being considered. That flies in the face of commitments given to the people of the Glen who already have a large prison right in the heart of their community. Reopening the old site will leave people’s homes sandwiched between two prisons – that is completely unacceptable.

“The LDA have previously expressed an interest in the site and I know that there are community groups who I have met with who would be interested in bringing the site back to use as a community hub. This could be done in collaboration with the Department of Justice through the Probation Service or other organisations so that the local community receives some recognition of the impact the existing prison has on them.

“I am disappointed that the Minister has indicated there are no plans to increase security at the site given a recent break-in. The site clearly needs to be better secured until it is brought into use for the community. There is huge potential for this site to have a really positive, empowering impact on the local community. That cannot happen if it is unsecured or returned to use as a prison.

“While additional prison capacity may be needed in Cork, this is not the site for it. People in the Glen are already dealing with anti-social behaviour caused by the existing prison site. I am calling for the Minister to publish this review as soon as it is completed and to clearly lay out the future plans for this site. This cannot be allowed to continue in limbo.”