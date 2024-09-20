20 September 2024

By Tom Collins

Homelessness continues to increase here in Cork

553 men and women were depending on emergency accommodation in Cork last July. The worst it’s ever been.

That doesn’t include people who have no choice but to sleep rough because emergency shelters are full. Every night.

“Out on the street is no place for nobody. It’s very very bad. It’s tough. I wouldn’t wish it on nobody. You’re going around freezing; drowned wet. The next day you’re freezing, you’ve had no sleep. Your head is playing games with you. You’re either getting drunk or taking drugs just to kill off that pain, and I don’t even want to be doing these kinda of things. And you have to go through the same things day in, day out.” – Richard.

DO YOU EVER WISH YOU COULD DO MORE TO HELP?



You can. We’re inviting Cork businesses to nominate colleagues to be Cork Simon Champions to take part in our Sleep Out for Cork Simon.

Champions will be demonstrating their solidarity with those men and women who have no choice but to sleep rough. Letting them know that Cork cares.

And they will be making a real lifesaving difference for men and women relying on Cork Simon for shelter and support, especially in the cold winter months ahead.

Sleepout for Cork Simon is an opportunity for people who care to show they care by working together in support of the most vulnerable men and women in our community.

Let’s show that Cork cares and stands strong with every man and woman pushed into homelessness.

SLEEP OUT FOR CORK SIMON

When: Friday, 04 October 2024.

Where: The grounds of the iconic Cork City Gaol.

Who: Nominated Cork Simon Champions.

How much: Each Champion will have a fundraising target of €1,000.

WILL YOU TAKE PART IN SLEEP OUT FOR CORK SIMON?

Email Julie Curran or call her on 087 1964 531

PLEASE DONATE TO SLEEP OUT FOR CORK SIMON

