EY Cork announces sponsorship of Cork Youth Orchestra

24 September 2024

By Elaine Murphy

elaine@TheCork.ie

EY Cork is pleased is spondoring the Cork Youth Orchestra and the CYOs upcoming series of Christmas concerts, with the “The Snowman” set to spread Christmas cheer to more than 5,000 attendees at Cork City Hall this December.

Established in 1958, the Cork Youth Orchestra was the first of its kind in Ireland. It promotes and advances the teaching, learning, and appreciation of music, with an emphasis on children and young persons in the City and County of Cork. As a pillar of the community, the Cork Youth Orchestra participates in green initiatives and fundraising concerts for charity.

Ronan Murray, EY Ireland Cork Office Managing Partner and Corporate Finance Partner, said, “EY Cork is honoured to sponsor the Cork Youth Orchestra and their Christmas concerts, a cornerstone of Cork’s cultural calendar. The values of the Cork Youth Orchestra, which include instilling confidence in their members, developing leadership skills, and achieving excellence as part of a team, reflect the central values of EY Cork. We strive for excellence in all we do, fostering talent and high-performing teams. The Christmas concerts are a perfect opportunity to bring together the EY family and the wider Cork community for a celebration of music and joy.”