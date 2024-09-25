Independent Ireland Party announces the candidacy of Kathryn Bermingham for Cork East in the upcoming General Election

25 September 2024

By Elaine Murphy

elaine@TheCork.ie

East Cork Politics

Kathryn Bermingham, a professional in third-level education and a mother of three, recently declared her candidacy for the Cork East constituency for the Independent Ireland party. With a strong passion for politics and a deep commitment to equality and the representation of vulnerable communities, Kathryn aims to drive much-needed change in rural Ireland.

Kathryn’s focus is on addressing the decline in vital services for vulnerable groups, including children with special needs, the disabled, mental health services, and support for the elderly and their carers. Motivated by the lack of adequate investment in one of the wealthiest nations in the world, Kathryn feels it is time to act.

“I never thought I’d be running in a General Election, but witnessing the struggles of families and vulnerable people in our communities left me with no choice,” Kathryn stated. “We need leaders who genuinely care about supporting the vulnerable from cradle to grave and those willing to take a stand to address Ireland’s worsening cost-of-living and housing crises.”

Her platform emphasises three main pillars:

Supporting Vulnerable People**: Advocating for improved services and support for children, the elderly, and people with disabilities.

Tackling the Cost of Living**: Cutting double taxation on fuel, energy, insurance, and other essentials to relieve financial pressure on families and businesses.

Revitalising Rural Communities**: Supporting small local businesses, promoting community-based activities, and improving public services.

Kathryn also serves on several boards and committees related to research, health and safety, and educational advancement.

The Cork South West TD Michael Collins, leader of Independent Ireland, endorsed Kathryn’s candidacy, saying, “Kathryn brings a wealth of knowledge, passion, and a clear vision for the future of Cork East. Her tireless advocacy for the vulnerable makes her the perfect representative for this constituency, and I’m confident she will fight for meaningful change. I would ask the people of East Cork to get behind her campaign; Kathryn is a person who genuinely cares for the most vulnerable in our society, and she has the drive and ambition to make real change for the people of her constituency. She is a fantastic candidate, and we are delighted to have her on board.”

Party Chairperson Cork City Cllr Ken O’Flynn added, “Kathryn’s experience and dedication to her community make her an ideal candidate for Cork East. Her approach to addressing local concerns, supporting small businesses, and tackling national issues will undoubtedly resonate with the people of this region. I am wholeheartedly behind her candidacy, and I look forward to working with Kathryn as she embarks on the campaign trail.”

Kathryn Bermingham’s candidacy promises to bring fresh energy and real solutions to Cork East, with a particular focus on rebuilding and supporting rural communities, promoting small enterprises, and addressing the nation’s growing housing and cost-of-living crises, a statement concluded.