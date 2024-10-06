RNLI ‘Float to Live’ exhibition launched at Cork Airport

4 October 2024

By Tom Collins

The Lord Mayor of Cork, Cllr. Dan Boyle launched a unique water safety installation at Cork Airport on Wednesday (2 October). The exhibition which includes audio-visual displays, inter-active games and practical water safety messaging will continue in the terminal building for the month of October.

This year marks the 200th anniversary of the RNLI. The charity was founded on 4 March 1824 in London. There are 46 RNLI 46 lifeboat stations, on the island of Ireland with 8 in Co. Cork at Youghal, Ballycotton, Crosshaven, Kinsale, Courtmacsherry, Baltimore, Castletownbere and Union Hall.

Courtmacsherry was one of the first stations established in Ireland while Union Hall is one of the newest, celebrating its 10th birthday this year.

In 2023 there were 963 launches of RNLI lifeboats in Ireland, aiding 1302 people with 34 lives saved.

The launch of the RNLI Water Safety awareness campaign at Cork Airport is part of a series of water safety initiatives around country, with similar promotions running at the Port of Cork and airports in Derry and Belfast.

On an annual average 116 people have lost their lives in Irish waters in the past decade with a large number of these tragedies happening in Cork and Munster

Speaking at the launch, Lord Mayor of Cork, Cllr. Dan Boyle told the audience that his father was a native of Arranmore Island in Donegal and had always reminded of the importance of respecting the water. The Lord Mayor welcomed the initiative and said: ‘that at a time when an increasing numbers of the public are using open water for leisure that the importance of preparation and safety equipment is illustrated.’

The RNLI Ireland Water Safety Lead Linda-Gene Byrne welcomed the opportunity to bring the water safety message to passengers and thanked Cork Airport for its generous support for the campaign noting that she ‘hoped that the general public and young people in particular will have an opportunity at Cork Airport to absorb the safety messages at the heart of the exhibition.’

As hosts of the exhibition, Cork Airport Communications Manager, Barry Holland added: ‘It’s a real pleasure to host the RNLI’s water safety awareness exhibition here at Cork Airport. As one of the most well-known charitable organisations in Ireland and the U.K., the good work of the RNLI and its volunteers is exemplified by the presence of eight lifeboat stations in Co. Cork. This exhibition will not only serve to mark the significant 200th anniversary of the RNLI but also to educate and promote water safety to the hundreds of thousands who will use the airport over the coming month. I would like to congratulate the RNLI on marking 200 years since its foundation.’

The exhibition which was attended by RNLI volunteers from across County Cork will continue until the end of October.