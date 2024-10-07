Kinsale teenager raises €24,800 for the RNLI in memory of his uncle

7 October 2024

By Elaine Murphy

elaine@TheCork.ie

Joey Hurley raises €24,800 for the RNLI in memory of his beloved

uncle, the popular local fisherman, Des Hurley Kinsale teenager Joey

Hurley has been hailed as a hero after making one of the largest ever

donations received by his local RNLI station.

Joey raised an incredible €24,800 through his Duathlon for Des, a

gruelling challenge he dedicated to the memory of his godfather and

best friend Des Hurley, the much loved fisherman who died at sea in a

tragic accident on 14th December 2023. Appropriately, Joey made his

presentation to the RNLI at the Kinsale memorial in honour of the

brave souls who were lost at sea.

The entire town turned out to support Joey on Saturday 10th August as

he kayaked from the Bulman Bar to James Fort, followed by a 10 km run

from James Fort to Charles Fort and back, finishing with the 1 km

return crossing to the Bulman.

Joey bravely pressed on with his plans despite the recent death of his beloved

nana, well known Bandon woman Helen Gabriel, to whom he also dedicated his

challenge. Joey attributes much of his determination to his friend and personal

trainer Mikey Power of Bfit Bandon, who helped him channel his grief into such

a positive cause.

According to RNLI sources, it costs €1,673 to train a lifeboat crew

member so Joey’s magnificent effort will fund 15 additional crew

members and make a significant contribution to saving lives at sea.

John O’Mahony, a Hurley family friend and Kinsale RNLI volunteer,

said: “Joey is an absolute hero and Des and Nana Helen would be so

proud, as we all are. The volunteer crew in Kinsale can never thank

Joey enough for choosing the RNLI to benefit from his challenge, and

we would also like to acknowledge all the local families and the

fishing communities around the coast of Ireland who contributed

generously to help Joey raise such an amazing sum of money.”