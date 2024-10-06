Independent Ireland thanks Aontú for “adopting several of our policy initiatives”

6 October 2024
By Tom Collins
tom@TheCork.ie
Independent Ireland has “thanked” Aontú for “adopting several of our policy initiatives”.
I would like to take this opportunity to extend my sincere gratitude to Aontú for their recent support in adopting several of our policy initiatives, merely five days after our comprehensive policy document was circulated. It is heartening to witness the alignment of our visions for a better Ireland, and I commend Aontú for their proactive engagement and promotion of the ideas we have proposed.I have observed with appreciation that specific paragraphs from our policy statements have found their way into Aontú’s communications. This level of collaboration is both welcome and encouraging—indeed, we invite all political parties to follow suit. It is worth noting that this is not an isolated incident; in recent months, we have seen comparable shifts from other parties, including Fianna Fáil and Fine Gael including a renewed focus on NGO spend, the impact of illegal immigration and appearing to adopt some of our common sense ideas on agriculture. Policies we have advocated for in the lead-up to the local elections—policies for which we were unfairly labeled as “far-right”—are now beginning to emerge in their agendas.As Independent Ireland , we remain steadfast in our commitment to being a party of common sense and the center ground. Our focus is on delivering sensible, workable, and feasible solutions across all sectors, tackling the pressing issues of our time—from housing to health, from education to social welfare.We encourage all parties to explore and engage with our policy documents. We firmly believe that the ideas within them are fresh, innovative, and grounded in practical experience. Our team is eager to share these insights and collaborate with others who are committed to fostering positive change in our society.Let us work together for the betterment of the people of Ireland, and ensure that the needs of our citizens take precedence over partisan politics. Together, we can build a brighter future for all.Cllr Ken O’FlynnChairperson Independent Ireland
GE Candidate for Cork North Central