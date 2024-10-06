Independent Ireland thanks Aontú for “adopting several of our policy initiatives”

I have observed with appreciation that specific paragraphs from our policy statements have found their way into Aontú’s communications. This level of collaboration is both welcome and encouraging—indeed, we invite all political parties to follow suit. It is worth noting that this is not an isolated incident; in recent months, we have seen comparable shifts from other parties, including Fianna Fáil and Fine Gael including a renewed focus on NGO spend, the impact of illegal immigration and appearing to adopt some of our common sense ideas on agriculture. Policies we have advocated for in the lead-up to the local elections—policies for which we were unfairly labeled as “far-right”—are now beginning to emerge in their agendas.