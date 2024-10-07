Halloween at Jack and Jill Charity Charity Shop in Youghal

7 October 2024

By Mary Bermingham

mary@TheCork.ie

East Cork News

Jack and Jill Charity Boutique in Youghal is ‘screaming’ out for Spooktacular Donations of Pre-loved Halloween Costumes and Décor!

From tiny pumpkins to gruesome ghouls, the array of Halloween costumes on offer has never been better. Long gone are the days of bin bags and paper plate masks. However, with this level of choice comes the need to make responsible decisions around sustainability. The Jack and Jill Children’s Foundation, a nationwide charity which provides in-home nursing care and respite support for families caring for children with severe learning disability often associated with complex medical needs, is asking people to put the ‘care into scare’ by donating pre-loved Halloween costumes and décor this autumn.

Any costumes and accessories in good condition can be dropped off at The Jack and Jill Charity Boutique located at North Main Street Youghal.

Commenting on the ‘Costumes for Care’ call out Store Manager, Ewelina Strzelczyk said, “Everyone loves the fun of dressing up at Halloween but very often these costumes may only get one wear before children, and adults too, have outgrown them or just want a different one the following year. It’s a shame to see these fantastic costumes miss out on a second chance to trick or treat here in Youghal. As people are now taking out the decorations and costumes and children are planning their spooktacular outfits, we would love if they would think about donating any items no longer needed in order to give them a new lease of life.”

Stacey Bohanna, Head of Retail at the Jack and Jill Children’s Foundation said, “We are really excited to receive as many donations as possible of Halloween costumes and accessories. Purchasing pre-loved items in our charity boutiques is already a great way to shop in a sustainable manner by partaking in the circular economy. We currently support 45 children across Co Cork so people either donating or purchasing items from us will be directly helping to raise funds for the vital in-home nursing care we provide to those families. In fact, since our foundation in 1997, Jack and Jill has cared for 372 families in Co. Cork so through supporting campaigns like this, the community can help local families by doing something fun, and sustainable too. It’s a win:win for everyone involved!”

If dressing up isn’t your autumn style, The Jack and Jill Charity Boutique is also looking out for donations of any Halloween and seasonal home décor. From pumpkin wreaths to glitter skulls, anyone looking to resurrect their autumn interior sustainably can drop off items no longer needed… and who knows, you might pick up some new unexpected treats and treasure while there! The store will also be accepting donations after Halloween in order to bank a few tricks and treats ahead of next year.