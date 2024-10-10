Why do childcare providers keep closing in Ireland?

10 October 2024

By Tom Collins

tom@TheCork.ie

Full Review into Core Funding needed as number of childcare providers signed up falls again – Donnchadh Ó Laoghaire TD

Sinn Féin TD for Cork South-Central, Donnchadh Ó Laoghaire, has called for a full review into core funding, given the decline in the number of childcare providers signed up to the Scheme.

Speaking today, Deputy Ó Laoghaire said:

“While Budget 2025 saw a 15% increase in Core Funding to €331 million, figures announced by Minister O’Gorman today have shown yet again another decline in the number of childcare providers signing up to core funding.

“We are currently in core funding’s third year, with just over 4,200 services signed up, compared to over 4,300 in year 2.

“In our recently launched Childcare policy, Sinn Féin committed to a full and comprehensive review of core funding. That is clearly needed.

“I am calling on Minister O’Gorman to conduct a full review of Core Funding.

“Core funding is meant to support providers, but in reality it is clearly pushing some providers out.

“The Government must actively engage with childcare providers who have left Core Funding to ascertain why. This is really important given that the people who really suffer when a provider pulls out of core funding is parents as fees typically increase. Parents pay the price.

“The Minister should act, he should engage with the sector and if tweaks are needed to core funding, do it, rather than ignore it.

“Sinn Féin have shown in our plan how we would deliver a childcare system that works, by cutting costs for parents to just €10 per day per child. Our plan would also address capacity issues by ensuring there are spaces for all who need them and ensure early years educators can receive fair pay. Government should act urgently to deliver on these solutions.”