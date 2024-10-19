Cork Zine Fest 2024

19 October 2024

By Bryan McCarthy

bryan@TheCork.ie

“We have a jam-packed event for you this year the weekend of 19th and 20th of October. Find us from 11am – 5pm each day at the South Parish Community Centre, Cork City, for our Zine market where artists from around Ireland will showcase their zines and paper-based art. The venue is just off South Terrace on Sawmill street so is easily accessible from the Cork City centre. The event is free with no prebooking required.

Additionally, on Sunday there are bonus events taking place. During the market there will be a ticketed zine making workshop at 12 -1 pm and 3:30 – 4:30pm where people will learn how to make their own zines. More information on the workshop and talk can be found on our Eventbrite page, booking essential as there are limited numbers. There will also be a panel talk from 2pm – 3pm where CZF organisers and fellow zine makers will be speaking about all things zines and how they are a powerful tool for community building.

Join us for this exciting weekend and let’s celebrate all things ZINES!

For any questions about the workshops or the event programming please see the eventbrite page, contact the CZF Team at corkzinefest@gmail.com, or on our instagram @corkzinefest”